James Corden’s Wife Julia Carey: Everything To Know About Their 10+ Year Relationship

Every night, audiences tune in to The Late, Late Show to watch the show’s host, James Corden, laugh, sing, and hold poignant conversations about the state of football (or soccer in the U.S.) What they may not know is that the Tony-award winner is a happily married man. While James will likely talk for hours about his life for his wife, Julia Carey, not much is known about his better half – and the mother of his three kids.

While some Hollywood romances make the front page and can’t seem to ever step out of the spotlight, James and Julia have lived their happy life in blissful privacy. So, for those who might wonder how James found “the love of his life” and how they have built a life together, here’s what you need to know.

How Did James Corden & Julia Carey Meet?

It was love at first sight for James, who first laid eyes on his future wife in 2009. James’s friend, the actor Dominic Cooper, invited him to attend a Save The Children event, and Julia was working for the humanitarian organization at the time. “I said, ‘I’m really enjoying this sort of thing — like, cooking dinner, falling asleep, not really drinking,’ ” James told PEOPLE magazine in 2018 when recalling his and Julia’s first encounter. “And he said, ‘Come on, let’s go, it’ll be fun.’ Thank God he persuaded me.”

When Dominic introduced James to his mutual friend, Julia, the comedian took his shot. “I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,’ ” said Corden. “She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.” James and Julia then spent the rest of the night falling in love.

“We sat, and we very jokingly kind of planned the rest of our lives together, an hour and a half after we met,” he told PEOPLE. “As a joke! We were just talking. And we were both talking about how much we felt like we were now past the notion of going out every night — that we had hit the age where the prospect of a quiet night in was glorious.” James said he remembered pitching an ideal date night to Julia. “I remember saying to her, ‘Well, what about on Friday we could do nothing together? You could come over, and we could just do nothing. And then maybe we could do nothing on the Saturday, and we could do nothing on the Sunday. And if our evenings are enough of nothing, then maybe this would be come something.’”

“And she said, ‘That sounds like a fun idea,’” said James. That fun idea has turned into a relationship that has lasted for over a decade. It would be a relationship that would turn into a partnership and one that would turn these two lovebirds into proud parents.

Married Life

It didn’t take long for James to realize that Julia was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. They first began dating in 2009, and by the end of 2010, they were engaged. Though the exact when and where is unknown, Daily Mail reports that James popped the question while the couple celebrated Christmas in the Maldives. “Thanks so much for your kind messages,” James tweeted once word got out. “I feel very lucky indeed.” The couple reportedly set a date in 2012 shortly after they were engaged, and they stuck to it. James and Julia tied the knot in September 2012. Since then, the couple has enjoyed wedded bliss.

Kids And Family

One reason as to why James and Julia postponed their wedding for almost two years after he proposed? She was pregnant with their first child. James and Julia welcomed their son Max in March 2011. Since then, the couple has grown their family: they welcomed Carey in October 2014, and their second daughter, Charlotte, in December 2017.

The family currently lives in Los Angeles, where James continues to host The Late, Late Show. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, James (like many other parents) struggled with homeschooling his three kids and keeping their growing minds occupied while also keeping them safe.

“It’s a nightmare,” said James while appearing on an episode of Ellen, per PopSugar. “It adds like 25 layers of stress… It’s hard to know who’s being homeschooled — whether it’s me or my son. I find myself going, ‘Wow, I did not know that.’ ” James also added that he sometimes steps in. “I find myself — and this is deeply irresponsible — going, ‘You know what, Max? Honestly, you’re not gonna need any of this in life.’ … ‘We’ve always got a calculator. You don’t need to know this. Do you know what? It’s recess. Daddy needs a drink.’”

James did say that he might be moving his family to the UK when his Late Late Show contract is up in August 2022. “Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one,” he said in December 2020, per Fox News. “It will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for. I also feel like my wife, and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we’ve taken away from people.”

3 Facts About Julia Carey

She Was Reportedly A TV Producer: There are some conflicting reports about Julia’s career in show business. There are some reports that claim she is an actress, but the dates of the shows on this IMDB listing for “Julia Carey” don’t really match up (her age isn’t precisely known, though one site listed her birth year as 1979? If that were the case, she would have been -1 when the previously mentioned “Julia” appeared in Wings.) This other IMDB listing has Julia appearing as her “self” in numerous listings. There are reports that Julia worked as a television producer, but there is no way to confirm this immediately.

She’s Private: Julia keeps herself. She doesn’t have a public Instagram or presence on social media. Considering her husband is one of the most famous people on television, perhaps this brings some balance to the relationship?

She got a special shoutout in James’s Tony Acceptance Speech. When accepting the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for One Man, Two Guvnors in 2012, James mentioned his then-girlfriend Julia. “[She] gave birth to our son five days before we started rehearsals. And, she’s my baby mama, and I can’t wait to marry her. Seriously, I would not be holding this if it wasn’t for her. She made me say ‘us’ instead of “I,” and “we” instead of “me.” And I love her. Thank you very much.”