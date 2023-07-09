Millie Bobby Brown Unwinds With Her Own Book Sunbathing In A White Bikini: Photo

View gallery Image Credit: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Millie Bobby Brown brought back the phrase “hot girl summer” with one simple Instagram post on Sunday, July 9. The Stranger Things star, 19, took to her social media to share a sizzling photo of herself rocking a barely-there white bikini while lounging by a pool. With her own upcoming book (“Nineteen Steps”) in her hands, Millie captioned the snap, “my summer read ✨📖🤍☀️.”

Besides bathing in the sun to promote her latest literary offering, Millie has been busy spending time with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi, 21. The pair have been spotted taking in a Taylor Swift Eras Tour show or two in recent weeks. Their last Tay Tay concert was in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Paycor Stadium on June 30.

Millie has been openly expressing her love for Taylor in the past few months, even going as far as showing her Swiftie pride in her engagement announcement back in April. In the Instagram photo, Jake embraces his future wife from behind while she proudly displays her stunning diamond ring. Millie accompanied the snap with a heartfelt caption, quoting a famous lyric from Taylor’s hit single “Lover.” This particular lyric draws inspiration from Taylor’s previous relationship with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and reads: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all”

Back in June 2022, Millie and Jake confirmed their relationship by holding hands while taking in the sights of the Big Apple. Since then, the pair enjoy posting snaps of each other to their social media accounts, although they never publicly made their romance official.. until the engagement in April 2023.

Millie recently opened up about how she and Jake first met on social media. “How did we meet? We met on Instagram, the old Instagram,” she said to Wired. “We were friends for a bit, and what can I say?”

Millie was previously in a relationship with rugby player, Joseph Robinson, that ended in August 2020. Before that, she dated Jacob Sartorius for seven months in 2017 before they called it quits that October. While Jake is generally very private, little is known about his previous relationships.