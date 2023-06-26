Quavo & Offset Reunite To Honor Takeoff At BET Awards After Feud: Watch

View gallery

Quavo and Offset reunited after their feud to pay tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday, June 25. The two rappers honored their late Migos member — who who was fatally shot in November 2022 — with a surprise performance at the award show. Quavo, 32, and Offset, 31, sang their hit songs “Hotel Lobby” and “Bad and Boujee” on stage in front of a graphic of a rocket, which changed into a photo of Takeoff. Their performance was electric and the entire audience got on their feet to dance along to the music.

Offset and Quavo seemingly squashed their beef to honor Takeoff at the BETs. Not only did they perform together, but they were also seen interacting with each other backstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This was the first time the duo performed together since Takeoff’s death last year. They both posted footage of the performance to their Instagrams.

Quavo and Offset backstage at the BET awards. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Usn9OKl1d2 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) June 26, 2023

Quavo and Offset reunited at the BETs over four months after they reportedly fought backstage at the 65th Grammy Awards, per TMZ. Offset and Quavo were said to have been involved with “a physical fight and had to be pulled apart” moments before a tribute to Takeoff. TMZ’s sources reported that the alleged altercation might have been over Offset’s exclusion from the tribute, as the outlet claimed The Grammys asked for Quavo and Offset to perform together, but “Quavo refused to let him take part.” Offset denied there was a Grammy blow-up, but it didn’t help the matter die down.

Even before Takeoff’s death, there were rumors of strife in the musical group. Offset and his wife Cardi B unfollowed the other members in May 2022 and on the same day, Quavo and Takeoff announced they were starting a new project together. The uncle and nephew duo also made a comment about “loyalty” when asked about the possibility of another album. But at the time of Takeoff’s murder, Offset and Quavo appeared to be on the same page, as they both mourned their bandmate.

Formed in 2008, Migos was an instant sensation after their debut commercial single “Versace” came out in 2013. From there, they released a slate of hit singles like “Bad and Boujee” (featuring Lil Uzi Vert, 2016), “MotorSport” (with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, 2017), and “Walk It Talk It” (featuring Drake, 2018.) They released 4 full-length albums and were largely credited with bringing their style of Southern rap to the mainstream.