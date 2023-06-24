Kathy Hilton Apologizes To Kyle Richards As They Reunite In Aspen Amid Feud

Sweet sisters! While getting together for Kim Richards‘ daughter Whitney Davis‘ pre-wedding celebrations in Aspen on Jun. 23, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 54, and her sister, Kathy Hilton, 64, seemingly made up while at the Kemo Sabe bar. “I’m sorry! It wasn’t your fault,” Kathy could be heard saying in a video shared via Twitter. “It was not your fault.” When her older sister seemingly admitted fault, Kyle was quick to ask someone to get evidence of the apology. “Get the video! Get the video!”, the 54-year-old quipped.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Kyle and Kathy reunite at Kemosabe and they’re apologizing!! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/RPtGmM4cR3 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) June 24, 2023

The clip was originally shared via Kyle’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie‘s Instagram Story, where she tagged both her aunt and mom. The gathering proved to be a family affair as Kathy’s husband, Richard Hilton, 67, was even spotted taking photos of the two’s reunion. More so, Kathy’s daughter, Nicky Hilton, 39, could be heard joking with her mom to stop talking so that she could snap some photos of the milestone moment. “Stop talking sicko!”, the 39-year-old shouted at her mom and aunt.

Soon after the video was re-posted by fans online, many of them flocked to the comments to react to seeing Kyle and her sister back together after their Aspen feud last season. “Auntie Kyle back in with the children and husband too, We love to see it! Someone check on [Lisa] Rinna,” one fan joked, while another added, “It take [sic] a LOT for sisters to meet in the middle and put their personal issues aside.” Several other Bravo fans couldn’t help but notice the bar they were at, which was notably where their Aspen feud commenced. “Kemosabe!!!”, one admirer gushed, while another tweeted, “This is wonderful!!! Now @KathyHilton please come back to rhobh I would Love for all 3 of you to be on next season Reunited and it feels so good.”

Just one day prior, Kyle and Kathy ignited rumors that they had made up after the brunette beauty shared a video of her karaoke singing with her two sisters and family. “Pre wedding celebration with my sisters and our offspring,” Kyle wrote in the caption. Kathy was quick to be one of the first to reply and noted how happy she was to be back on good terms with her sisters. “Such a beautiful night with ‘Our Family’ !!! We love you @whittlesdavis@Lukewhite,” she penned, tagging the bride and groom. The group was pictured belting out “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge, which was perfectly fit for the occasion. “It’s really nice to see all you sisters together.. family first,” of of Kyle’s 4.1 million followers wrote in the comments.

As RHOBH fans know, Kyle and Kathy have had a tumultuous relationship for years, however, their bond was most recently strained after Kathy’s alleged “meltdown” in Aspen during Season 12 of the reality series. Not only did Lisa claim that the 64-year-old spoke negatively about Kyle and her family, but she also claimed that the blonde beauty allegedly said she wanted to “destroy” Kyle. Although the two women both attended the Season 12 reunion, they did not reconcile at the time. As for their sister, Kim, it would appear that things are on the mend for her and Kyle as well, as the 58-year-old has been filming new episodes of Season 13 alongside her sis. The show’s upcoming season does not have an official premiere date, however, it is expected to return in the later half of 2023, per US Weekly.