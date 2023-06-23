Tom Brady, 45, Goes Shirtless & Shows Off His Shredded Body On A Yacht In Greece: Photo

Tom Brady looked incredible as he stepped out on a luxury yacht during a vacation in Greece. See the pic here!

June 23, 2023 10:59PM EDT
Image Credit: MEGA

What divorce? Tom Brady looked 100% single and ready to mingle as he stepped out shirtless on a lavish yacht in Greece this past week! The father of 3, who announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” earlier this year, was seen peeling off a wetsuit after jet skiing, and later in nothing but swimming trunks, looking wet and insanely fit with a perfect physique. He accessorized with a necklace and looked happy and relaxed. According to TMZ, the former Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback has been hanging out on the majestic “Madsummer” yacht with kids Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, on a high-end family vacation.

Tom Brady
MEGA

Tom split from his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, back in October of 2022 after 13 years of marriage. This isn’t the first time the athlete has been pictured on a yacht this week — his kids were previously seen jumping off the yacht during the extended vacation. And Tom himself was again seen shirtless on the yacht much earlier in June.

It’s no surprise that Tom has been spending quality time with his children, one of whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. In an emotional Father’s Day post, he shared how much fatherhood means to him. “On this Father’s Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up,” he captioned an Instagram photo carousel in part, including several pics of his three growing kids.

Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me. They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣)and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most. Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life.”

