Ireland Baldwin Shares Precious, New Photos Of Her Baby Daughter Holland

Ireland Baldwin honored her partner André Allen Anjos after Father's Day with adorable photos of the 'girl dad' and their daughter.

June 20, 2023 2:17PM EDT
Ireland Baldwin
Image Credit: Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Ireland Baldwin‘s baby daughter is a beauty! The fashion model, 27, shared new photos of her 1-month-old daughter Holland the day after Father’s Day (June 19), as she celebrated her baby’s dad André Allen Anjos (RAC). One of the images showed RAC holding baby Holland against his chest, as he cradled his daughter after she was born in May. Ireland used emojis to block Holland’s face in the photo.

Ireland also shared a photo of RAC proudly looking down at their daughter while she was still in the hospital. A third photo showed baby Holland sleeping on RAC’s chest as he laid down in bed at home. Ireland included more photos of RAC, including one of him holding their dog, as she honored her partner on his first Father’s Day. “girl dad mcgee,” Ireland captioned the post, with a pink heart emoji.

Ireland first announced Holland’s arrival on May 18, via Instagram. She shared a sweet selfie with RAC and her baby with the caption, “holland.” In the photo, Ireland wore an unbuttoned green hospital gown, while her daughter rested on her momma’s chest. Ireland later shared more pictures of her little girl on May 21, including a snapshot of the mother-of-one holding Holland’s hand.

Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock)

The day after Ireland revealed she gave birth, her dad Alec Baldwin took to Instagram to congratulate his daughter on welcoming her first child. “My first baby had her first baby. Much love to the three of you!”, he wrote in the caption of a throwback photo of him and Ireland. Alec welcomed Ireland with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, in 1995. He is now a father-of-eight and grandfather-of-one.

Ireland announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve, sharing an ultrasound image with her social media followers. She later held a raucous, star-studded baby shower at L.A. strip club Jumbo’s Clown Room in March. The list of guests included Ireland’s mom Kim, her friends Rumer Willis, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Hilary Duff, and of course RAC.

