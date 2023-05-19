Alec Baldwin Gushes Over Being A Grandpa In Tribute To Daughter Ireland: My ‘1st Baby’ Had A Baby

Congratulations are in order for Alec Baldwin! The Oscar-nominated actor, 65, became a grandfather for the first time as his daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, just welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend André Allen Anjos (RAC). Alec took to his Instagram on Friday, May 19 to celebrate the good news with a throwback snap of himself holding Ireland as a toddler on his lap. “My first baby had her first baby. Much love to the three of you!” the proud grandpa shared.

The photo of the famous father and daughter could not have been any cuter. Alec, who welcomed Ireland with his ex wife, Kim Basinger, was all smiles rocking shorts and a polo as Ireland was in her pajamas making a face while playing with her papa.

Ireland had revealed the big news on her own Instagram on Thursday, May 18. She shared a hospital selfie with her beau RAC and the sweet baby girl. The first family photo was captioned, “Holland,” their new daughter’s name. The new parents had announced they were expecting on New Year’s Eve with a photo of the sonogram.

As fans know, Alec has the possibility of becoming a grandfather quite a few times over, as he also shares a big brood with his wife Hilaria Baldwin. The couple welcomed their latest baby in September of 2022, a daughter, bringing the tally of their kids to seven.

While Ireland’s mom Kim has yet to share a congrats on her social media, the Oscar winner has been anticipating the birth with a few incredibly supportive posts. On Tuesday, May 16, she shared a montage of Ireland growing up via Instagram, with the caption, “This was my baby… and she will soon have… hers……” And on Mother’s Day, she share a sweet throwback snap of herself and Ireland with an amazing message of love, which read in part, “The best thing I will ever do in my life… Is having had anything to do with bringing this little soul to this planet…”

Sounds like little Holland is going to be surrounded with family love! Congrats to the new grandparents Alec and Kim!