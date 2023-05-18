Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Baby With Boyfriend André Allen Anjos

Ireland Baldwin is a mama! The daughter of Hollywood icons Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin gave birth to her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend André Allen Anjos (RAC), and took to Instagram to announce the news on Thursday, May 18. She captioned a sweet hospital selfie with RAC and the infant, “Holland,” their new daughter’s name. Ireland glowed in the photo as she snuggled up with RAC, cradling tiny Holland in her arms and wrapping a hospital blanket around her shoulders.

Friend Sailor Brinkley Cook took to the comments thread to gush over the new arrival with several remarks. “Omg,” she wrote, followed by, “I love you already,” and finally, “Happy birthday sweet angel holland.” “Congratulations and God Bless your beautiful baby,” wrote a follower, while another commented, “welcome to wonderland holland.”

Ireland announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve, sharing an ultrasound image with her social media followers. She later held a raucous, star-studded baby shower at L.A. strip club Jumbo’s Clown Room. Though dad Alec has yet to comment on becoming a grandpa, he seems to still be expanding his own family with wife Hilaria Baldwin. The couple welcomed their latest baby in September of 2022, a girl, bringing the tally in their household to seven.

But his first daughter hinted at doing things differently than her father during a January interview on the Girlboss Radio podcast via PEOPLE. “What I’m most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn’t have,” she explained. “What’s kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm.”

She added that she looks forward to loving the child “unconditionally” and revealed the baby’s name as Holland. “It’s cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and bada** as possible,” she said.

As for the choice of names, she explained why she went with a country. “I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent,” she said. Her Oscar winning mother, L.A. Confidential star Kim Basinger, was looking forward to becoming a grandmother, “Can’t wait,” she commented on a baby bump pic of Ireland’s in April, along with applause and heart emojis.