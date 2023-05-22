Ireland Baldwin Shares New Photos Of Her Daughter Holland Amid 1st Week Of Motherhood

Four days after announcing the birth of her daughter on May 18, new mom, Ireland Baldwin took to Instagram to share new photos & updates on her little one on May 21.

May 22, 2023
Image Credit: Smalls / SplashNews.com

New momma recap! Just a few short days after Ireland Baldwin, 27, announced the arrival of her daughter, Holland, on May 18, she took to Instagram once more to share a new carousel of photos of her new life as a mother-of-one on May 21. “what a week,” she captioned the adorable set of photos over the weekend. In the first slide, Ireland sweetly held onto her newborn daughter’s hand, while she also tagged the baby’s dad, André Allen Anjos (RAC).

The blonde beauty got a bit more vulnerable with her 674K followers in the third slide, as she posed hunched over what appeared to be a bedside in maternity underwear and a grey bra top. Ireland also had a fetal heart monitor strapped to her stomach in the third and fifth slides. Andre posed with his newborn daughter in his arms on the fourth slide, as he sweetly held her on his bare chest.

In the last slide, Alec Baldwin‘s daughter posed with her new mini-me in what appeared to be a hospital bed. Ireland rocked a black hooded sweatshirt and she carefully covered up baby Holland’s face with a pink heart emoji. Soon after she shared the newborn pics, many of her followers flooded the comments with their reactions. “The center of your universe just changed. Enjoy every minute with your little miracle,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Congrats! She’s so lucky to have you as a mom.”

Ireland first announced Holland’s arrival on May 18, via Instagram. She shared a sweet selfie with Andre and her baby with the caption, “holland.” In the photo, Ireland wore an unbuttoned green hospital gown, while her daughter rested on her momma’s chest. The very next day, Alec, 65, took to his own Instagram to congratulate his daughter on welcoming her first child. “My first baby had her first baby. Much love to the three of you!”, he wrote in the caption of a throwback photo of him and Ireland. Alec welcomed Ireland with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, in 1995. He is now a father-of-eight.

ireland baldwin
Ireland Baldwin announced the birth of her daughter on May 18. (Smalls / SplashNews.com)

In addition to the carousel of photos Ireland shared on Sunday, she also took to Instagram on May 19, to share a photo of herself slumped inside of a bathtub with the fetal heart monitor on her belly. “The photo I’m going to show my daughter when she back talks,” she joked in the caption. Many of her fans quipped in agreement in the comments, including mom-of-one Gigi Hadid. “Word,” the 28-year-old model penned. Meanwhile a fan added, “May as well print and frame it. The backtalk is brutal.”

