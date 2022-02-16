Alec Baldwin’s Wife: Everything To Know About Hilaria & His First Marriage to Kim Basinger

Alec Baldwin has been married to wife Hilaria Baldwin since 2012. Here’s everything to know about their relationship as well as his past marriage to Kim Basinger.

Alec Baldwin has been married twice in his life, first to fellow actress Kim Basinger from 1993-2002 then to yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin from 2012 to the present day. Here we break down everything you need to know about his relationship with Hilaria plus his past marriage to Kim.

Hilaria & Alec’s marriage

Hilaria and Alec initially met in 2011 in New York City. On the eight anniversary of their coming together, Alec wrote in an Instagram post, “8 years ago, I wandered into Pure Food and Wine on Irving Place, on an unseasonably warm February evening,” he captioned the photo .”My friend, @bocartist and I sat down (outside!) and as I turned to my left I saw a woman who would change my life. Entirely. 8 years today. Thanks for all you’ve given me. You are a gift.”

After that initial meeting in 2011, the couple fell hard and fast in love, marrying on June 29, 2012 at the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York. “I’ve dated a lot of people since my divorce, and have thought a lot about what I wanted and what I wanted to do,” the actor told the New York Times at the time of the wedding. “I thought about it too much, I suppose. I wasn’t really ready to take that chance and to act until I met Hilaria.”

Her background & children

Hilaria was born Hilary Lynn Hayward-Thomas January 6, 1984 in Boston, Massachusetts, later attending New York University where she was on a ballroom dance team. She then began practicing yoga around age 20 and went on to open the studio Yoga Vida. After marrying Alec, she became a lifestyle correspondent for Extra. She’s then gone on to start a podcast, Mom Brain, with podcaster Daphne Oz, that focuses on the issues of motherhood.

Hilaria and Alec welcomed their first child, Carmen Gabriela Baldwin, in 2013. “I had just delivered Carmen, and my feet were in the stirrups, I had her on my chest, and I said to Alec, ‘Oh, my God. I want to do it again.’ It was like a water slide,” she told Parents.com in 2019 about her first experience giving birth. “You’re so afraid to go down, but as soon as you do, and you realize you can do it, you want to run up and do it again”

A little less than two years later, their son Rafael Thomas Baldwin was born. They then had Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin and Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin in 2016 and 2018, respectively. In 2020, they welcomed their fifth child, Eduardo Pau Lucas, and Hilaria gave birth to one more baby, María Lucía Victoria, in 2021. That’s a big brood!

Her Spanish accent scandal

In December 2020, Hilaria was called out for cultural appropriation after saying for years she was born and grew up in Spain and had a slight Spanish accent. Page Six then reported the aforementioned details, that she was actually born in Massachusetts and that her parents, Dr. Kathryn Hayward and David Thomas were also born and raised there, although they retired to Mallorca, Spain when Hilaria was 27.

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear. I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain,” she clarified to The New York Times in Dec. 2020. “My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old, and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

Kim Basinger

Alec and actress Kim Basinger were definitely a hot ticket power couple in the ’90s, married for nearly eight years before splitting in 2002. They met on set of the movie The Marrying Man and the chemistry was instant. The pair shares a daughter, Ireland Baldwin, who was born in 1995. Per E! news, they ultimately had a difficult divorce and custody battle, which left them on poor terms.

“Divorce is hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it,” Kim told “The Edit,” per the Daily Mail. “And ours was very public and nasty. So I brought up Ireland in a very unconventional way. I just wanted her to be free. If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with pen, that was fine. I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends.”

Luckily, the former couple seems to be on good terms now, as Kim made a rare move by commenting on daughter Ireland’s post of she and her half-sister, Carmen. “Happy birthday, Carmen I know you don’t have Instagram yet (thank God) but I love you with all my heart and when you do eventually get an Instagram in 5-10 years or whatever cooler app is available then, please follow me back. I’m not worthy,” Ireland wrote on Instagram Aug. 23, 2021. “Carmen…… such A beautiful twosome…… you are so beautiful,” Kim commented on the photo .”I love you 2 ….. together in this picture…… But YOU Know how to get it done and she will learn from you……..”, alongside 12 clapping hands emojis. It seems like Kim only wishes her ex-husband and his children well!