Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Brave Chaos On NYC Stroll With All 6 Kids, Aged 3 Mos. To 7 — See Pics

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are parents to six very young children, and enlisted the help of a few nannies while out for a walk in New York City.

Alec, 63, and Hilaria Baldwin, 37, have a very busy household! The couple are parents to six youngsters, and were spotted strolling in New York City with all of their kids: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 9 months, and Lucia, 3 months. The pair were also joined by a few of their family’s trusted nannies, who helped take care of the brood while out for a walk on June 26 — see all the pics here.

Hilaria was spotted walking with Lucia — the couple’s sixth child together — in a baby carrier on her chest. The yoga teacher also walked hand-in-hand with two of her older kids, as she cut a casual figure in a green tank top, black pants and brown sandals. Her brunette tresses were slicked back into a high ponytail, and she beamed at her actor husband, who walked alongside his seven-year-old mini-me daughter, Carmen. The 30 Rock star looked equally casual in a black long-sleeved top, black trousers, and leather shoes.

Meanwhile, the pair’s kids opted for t-shirts and shorts as they braved the streets of New York on a hot summer day. Hilaria first revealed on March 1, 2021 that she had welcomed a baby daughter, just six months after she gave birth to the couple’s fourth son, Eduardo. Alec joked about his growing brood of children — now including two infants — when he reposted the photo to his Instagram page. “Frankenstein wonders when he and the missus might cross the finish line in the Baby Olympiad…@hilariabaldwin,” he joked in the caption.

It marked an exciting time for the pair, after Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in November 2019. “The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them,” Hilaria wrote in the caption next to the photo of the couple’s babies.