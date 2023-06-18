Prince William Is Hugged By Louis, 5, In Sweet Father’s Day Portrait With Charlotte, 8, & George, 9

Buckingham Palace also shared a throwback photo of King Charles enjoying an outing with a young Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked Father’s Day with adorable photographs of their children showering their dad with love. Taking to their official Instagram account on June 18, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a snap of Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, gazing up at their father as Prince Louis, 4, throws his arms around William in a giant bear hug. Too cute!

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a cute family photo for Father’s Day. (Shutterstock)

In another snap, as seen here, Louis sits on William’s lap as all four family members smile for the camera. The youngest of the brood wore a blue sweater over a collared white-and-blue checked shirt, while George rocked the same shirt sans sweater. Charlotte was as cute as a button in her white cardigan and floral dress. And William pulled up the rear in a blue oxford and jeans. The snaps were captioned, “Happy Father’s Day.”

Buckingham Palace joined in on the special holiday fun as well, as they shared some heartwarming pics of King Charles with his father Prince Philip, and Queen Camilla with her late father Major Bruce Shand, as seen on The Royal Family Instagram account. A heartwarming throwback snap of a young Prince William and brother Prince Harry hanging out with their father at Balmoral also appeared, alongside a message that read: “To Dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day today.”

The peek at the royal family comes a day after they all celebrated King Charles’ birthday at the Trooping of the Colours. Looking like a trio of troublemakers doing their best to behave, George, Charlotte and Louis were the talk of the town during the epic parade. And all eyes were on the kids when Louis made a hilarious face arriving in a horse-drawn carriage, as he appeared to be taken aback by the smell of the horses.

Kate, of course, drew as much attention. Following her exquisite ensemble at the Coronation, where she led the royal family in fashion statements, the Princess of Wales was a breath of fresh air in an emerald green dress by Andrew Gn and matching hat by Philip Treacy.

Sadly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not make it to the festivities, as they were were reportedly not invited, according to PEOPLE. The Duke and Duchess currently reside in California with their two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, and did not trek across the pond for Charles’ big day, which comes as tensions between royal family members still run amok. HollywoodLife has reached out to Harry and Meghan’s rep for comment.

