Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spotted On Sexy Lunch Date In LA As Romance Heats Up: Photos

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny opted for an ultra casual deli date while stepping out in Beverly Hills for lunch on Thursday!

June 15, 2023 11:52PM EDT
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Things between Kendall Jenner and rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny seem to be moving right along. Though neither have confirmed a relationship, the duo was again seen on a casual lunch date in Beverly Hills on Thursday, June 15. In photos you can SEE HERE, Kendall, 27, rocked a sexy white crop tank top paired with stylish white pants while heading to the Beverly Glen deli in one of L.A.’s most upscale enclaves. She accessorized with a pair of sneakers, some sexy shades, and a slim brown belt, and pulled her hair into a casual updo.

Her rumored beau wore a slate-colored hoodie and matching sweatpants, paired with black sneakers and a green ball bap, which he perched backwards. Later, Kendall (literally) let her brunette locks down and pulled a cream-colored sweater on over the revealing crop top.

The supermodel and Puerto Rican rapper, 29, seem uninterested in quelling rumors of a deepening romance, as they continue to be seen all over Los Angeles on various outings, including at a Lakers game. Perhaps most tellingly, they were spotted vacationing with pals in Puerto Rico.

While from the outside, the relationship appears to be casual, a source told Us Weekly that it could develop into something more serious. “Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” the insider told the outlet in May. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

The source added that the duo “are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends. They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day.”

Fans who want more info on the potential long-term romance, however, shouldn’t expect her to open up anytime soon. She once confessed how she felt about sharing relationship details publicly. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” she told Vogue Australia in 2019.

