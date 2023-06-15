Chelsea Handler Roasts Al Pacino, Robert De Niro & More ‘Horny Old Men’ Having Kids

Chelsea Handler hilariously called out Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and more aging stars who have decided to have children later in life in a new Instagram video on Wednesday, June 14. The comic, 48, roasted the stars to try to get them to stop having babies with younger women with a laugh-out-loud public service announcement. “There’s a new epidemc sweeping the country, and no, it’s not another virus. It’s worse: horny old men who won’t stop spreading their seed,” she said.

In the clip, Chelsea showed photos of Robert, 79, Al, 83, Alec Baldwin, 65, and Elon Musk, 51, to call them out for having far too many children. “Don’t even get me started on these four horny old men, who have never met a broken condom they didn’t like. They cannot stop procreating. Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children,” she said.

In case you’re not keeping track, Robert welcomed his seventh child with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April. Al’s fourth kid was just born with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Alec is a dad to eight children, having his most recent in September 2022. While Elon is the youngest of them all, he’s also a dad to 10 kids. Chelsea also explained why she made an exception for the Tesla CEO. “Elon Musk clearly isn’t as old as [92-year-old News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert] Murdoch or De Niro. He’s not in his 80s, but because of his personality, he may as well be,” she joked.

After ripping into some of the aging stars, Chelsea offered a solution, while calling the celebrities “antiques,” because of their age. “How do we protect the women of the world from horny old men? Don’t worry, I have a plan to stop this madness,” she revealed. “I’m offering to put myself up for auction for any available octogenarians. You can find me on eBay or DoorDash, and for 20% off, you can use the code ‘sugart*ts.'”

Chelsea concluded by suggesting that all of the “antiques,” put themselves up for auction and ended with a hilarious tagline. “Horny old men: it’s never worth the money,” she said.

This hasn’t been the first time that Chelsea has advocated for men being more proactive about their birth control. She encouraged men to get vasectomies in a hilarious May video to promote her comedy tour. The Chelsea Lately comic has been very open about her decision to not have children both in her act and in interviews. She explained that it’s still frustrating when people ask if she’s “sure” about not having children in a January interview on The View. “I’m 47, and people are still asking me, ‘Are you sure?’ I’m sure. I’ve had the opportunity to care through with a pregnancy, and I’ve rejected that idea,” she said.