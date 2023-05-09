Chelsea Handler Goes Topless In New Video To Encourage Men To Get Vasectomies: Watch

Comedian Chelsea Handler, 48, is known for often going topless via Instagram, and her new video on May 7 was no different! While encouraging men to get vasectomies on Sunday, the blonde beauty nearly bared it all and merely covered her chest with just her hands. “Men, it’s time to do your part,” she captioned the hilarious, yet racy, video. The 48-year-old TV personality kicked off the video by cheekily introducing herself as “Chesty Handlerberg,” poking fun at her topless post.

“As a woman with natural breasts — not that that has anything to do with this — it is time to explore vasectomies,” the Life Will Be the Death of Me author quipped in the clip. “Since the beginning of time, women have been ducking and diving and dodging pregnancy face first — or pikachu first — and, frankly, they’re exhausted.” She also explained that she opted to forgo her top as she was performing a “mammogram” on herself when the camera started rolling.

Further in the video, Chelsea mocked how men often reject wanting to use any methods of birth control. “We’ve had to listen to men say things like, ‘Girl, but using a condom doesn’t feel so good’, or ‘Can’t you just take birth control?’ Or ‘Oops, I forgot to pull out’. Enough, you little horny little pigs in blankets,” she added. The Chelsea Lately alum went on to vent about how she doesn’t like IUDs or hormonal birth control and it should not solely be on women to take care of this matter.

“Women are tired of making concessions for men — especially in the bedroom,” the starlet continued. “We have already been through enough letting you wear socks while you penetrate us. So, man up, men, and if you can’t do that, enjoy the company of your hand.” At the end of the video, Chelsea added the perfect punchline to drive her point to the finish line. “Vasectomies. One snip and that’s it,” she concluded with a big smile.

After the Dear Chelsea host shared the now-viral video, many of her five million followers took to the comments section to react, including a few of her celebrity friends. Although actress Jennifer Garner, 51, didn’t write a detailed message, she seemingly agreed by leaving a series of clapping emojis. E! News correspondent Keltie Knight added her own sweet comment. “DID someone say coronation? Cause the new queen has been crowned,” she joked. In a third comment, one of Chelsea’s fans quipped in agreement with her post. “Thank you for this important PSA (penile service announcement). Men, you might wanna level up. Women just don’t need you anymore,” they penned.



The viral PSA aside, Chelsea is currently promoting her Little Big B**** tour, which is happening now across the U.S. On Apr. 11, the New York Times best selling author announced, via Instagram, that she had officially added 25 new cities to her tour to meet the high demand for her stand-up shows. Fans can also tune into her latest Netflix stand-up special, Revolution, which premiered on Dec. 27, 2022. Aside from her work, she recently made headlines in July 2022 when she split from her now-ex, Jo Koy. The pair dated for nearly a year until they called it quits.