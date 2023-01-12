Chelsea Handler Claps Back At People Who Ask Her About Having Kids: ‘I’ve Rejected That Idea’

Chelsea Handler shut down anyone who’s been pressuring her and asking her if she ever wants to have kids during an interview on The View on Thursday, January 12. The comedian said that she still gets asked if she’s “sure,” she doesn’t want kids, and she assured everyone, that she’s positive that she’s not interested in having children.

Before her interview, the hosts showed a clip from Chelsea’s new Netflix special Revolution, where she joked about being childless, and how she thinks she should be rewarded for not having kids. Host Sunny Hostin complimented her for being “unapologetic” about not having kids, and asked her about being outspoken about not having children. “I’m 47, and people are still asking me, ‘Are you sure?’ I’m sure. I’ve had the opportunity to care through with a pregnancy, and I’ve rejected that idea,” she said.

Shortly after she said that she wasn’t interested in kids, Whoopi Goldberg also shared her own message for the people asking Chelsea about kids. “The bottom line is: Chelsea Handler doesn’t want any kids, and why are you making it your business to ask her about it? Ask her how she is. Ask her how the dogs are,” she said.

Later in the interview, the hosts also asked Chelsea about how her recent relationship with fellow comic Jo Koy helped her learn more about herself, explaining how she thought about relationships before dating Jo. “I hated men before I got together with my ex, and he kind of renewed my faith in men, because he was such a sweetheart,” she said. “I had never been in a relationship with so much togetherness. I thought that would be annoying, in my face all the time. I’m very independent.”

Chelsea continued and said that she did a 180 on her feelings about dating, and she was glad to learn that. “I don’t like people in my space so much. So it really opened my mind and heart in a way that now I do like being in a relationship, and I know that about myself. I’m very happy that I had that relationship because it woke me up in a big way,” she said.

Chelsea and Jo started dating in 2021, but split up just shy of their one-year anniversary. The former Chelsea Lately host shared a video that they recorded before the split and wrote a long, heartfelt message to her ex, saying that she appreciated how wonderful their relationship was on Instagram. “This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever,” she wrote in part. “He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future.”