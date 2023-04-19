Elon Musk Plays With His & Grimes’ Two-Year-Old Son, X AE A-XII, In Rare New Photos

Take your baby to work day! CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, 51, was working in Miami on Tuesday and surprised the audience by bringing his and Grimes‘ two-year-old son, X AE A-XII, on stage. The audience reportedly “went wild” for Elon’s baby, as he played with him on stage in front of everyone. While on stage with his dad, the toddler (nicknamed X) rocked a simple grey t-shirt, with black pants and matching black sneakers. X enjoyed a snack while his billionaire father showed him off to the crowd.

Elon and his son’s cute moment at the conference comes just two days after Grimes took to Twitter to hint that she was jetting off somewhere. “We’re getting to orbit today,” she wrote, to which she followed up with, “Ok maybe in a few days.” In her post, the songstress rocked neon green braids, sunglasses, and a leather vest over her dress. The mother-of-two also took to Instagram to show off her latest cover for Cybr Magazine on Apr. 12. “We trained an AI version of me and she fell in love with our friend who trained her! I think we might be in a technological singularity y’all,” she captioned the post.

Although it is unclear, it is possible that Elon’s on-and-off girlfriend was referring to the Apr. 19 SpaceX launch. “Watch Falcon 9 launch 21 Starlink satellites to orbit,” Elon’s company tweeted that day showing their satellites exit earth. As many know, the Tesla CEO and the “Genesis” hitmaker welcomed X in 2020 after being romantically linked for two years. Grimes seemingly confirmed she was pregnant in Jan. 2020, after sharing a bare baby bump photo via Instagram. “Censored for insta haha – almost got away w it,” she wrote in the caption.

Most recently, the 35-year-old welcomed another child with Elon in Mar. 2022. The musician opened up about her daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who goes by Y, in an interview with Vanity Fair at the time. “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” she shared in regards to keeping her kids of the public eye. “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like the kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there.” Elon and the mother of two of his nine living children welcomed their daughter via surrogate in Dec. 2021.

The proud father expanded his family once more in Nov. 2021 when he welcomed twins with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. When Page Six congratulated him on their arrival, he responded with, “Thanks,” while adding, “Bravo to big families.” And in July 2022, he took to Twitter to share that was attempting to “help” the “underpopulation crisis.” The big tech mogul noted, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” He also tweeted, “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”