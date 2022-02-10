Exclusive

50 Cent ‘Reached Out’ To Ex Chelsea Handler Amid Recent Health Scare: He ‘Cares’ About Her

The rapper checked in on his former flame after she recently canceled a few comedy shows due to an undisclosed hospital scare.

Despite 50 Cent and Chelsea Handler’s past relationship, the “In da Club” rapper still “cares” about the comedian. After the 56-year-old former late night talk show host was hospitalized following an undisclosed health scare on Feb. 4, 50 Cent – whose real name is Curtis Jackson – reached out to check up on his former flame.

“When Fifty heard the news about Chelsea being hospitalized and canceling some of her shows he reached out to her to see if she was doing OK and to check up on her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Despite the very public disputes Fifty and Chelsea have had in the past, it was all playful banter between two friends and there’s nothing but love between them.”

“Fifty genuinely cares about Chelsea and he’ll always have her back no matter what,” the insider continued while discussing Chelsea’s relationship with fellow funnyperson, Jo Koy, 50. “Fifty is thrilled for Chelsea that she’s in a happy, loving relationship with Jo. Fifty knows that Chelsea is a strong, independent woman who doesn’t need a man. But he absolutely thinks Jo can keep up with her and keep her on her toes. Fifty and Chelsea talk every once in a while so he’s told her that he’s very happy for her and joked that he better get an invite to the wedding.”

Meanwhile, Jo took to his Instagram Stories on Feb. 9 and shared a video as he cuddled on the couch alongside his girlfriend and their dog, Bert. “Thank you everybody for sending your well wishes to Chelsea,” Jo began as Chelsea snuggled her adorable rescue pooch. “She is feeling much better and she’s doing good.” Chelsea hilariously chimed in, “And for all you ladies out there, make sure to wipe front to back,” she joked.