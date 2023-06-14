Kendall Jenner Wears Completely Sheer Top With Leather Skirt For Night Out: Photos

Kendall Jenner decided to have a little fun with her gal pals in the midst of her rumored romance with Bad Bunny. The supermodel, 27, stepped out in Hollywood on Tuesday, June 13 for a night out with beautiful besties Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey. Rocking a barely-there black top and matching leather pencil skirt, Kendall made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The reality star topped off her sensational look with a pair of knee-high leather boots and a set of gold band earrings. With her signature chestnut locks left long and loose, Kendall looked ready to show off her natural beauty. Or course, the crocodile handbag was a must for her standout accessory.

The fun girls’ night out came about a week after Kendall stepped out in Beverly Hills and grabbed a bite to eat with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, 29. Rocking a black leather jacket and a pair of cowboy boots, Kendall was all smiles as she poured more fuel on the speculation she and Bad Bunny are the hot new couple.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Bad Bunny has even met Kendall’s famous family. The insider also claimed that their romance “is getting more serious” and there is “potential” for a “long term” relationship between the two.

The alleged couple, however, do not seem too concerned about squashing the romance gossip. To kick off April, the pair went horseback riding. A week before, they were spotted enjoying a dinner date and before that, a night out clubbing! Even his song “Coco Chanel” had fans obsessing over references believed to be about the model.

Although neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny have confirmed a romance, it would be Kendall’s first since splitting with NBA star Devin Booker in Oct. 2022. Bad Bunny was last dating his girlfriend of five years, Gabriela Berlingeri, but their status is unknown at this time.