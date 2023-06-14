Kendall Jenner Wears Completely Sheer Top With Leather Skirt For Night Out: Photos

Kendall left little to the imagination in her see-through ensemble as she joined pals Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey for a girls' night out!

June 14, 2023
Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner goes braless in a sheer top and a leather skirt as she heads to Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi for dinner with friends Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 13 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination as she wears a black sheer see through dress going to Lavo restaurant to celebrate friend Lori Harvey's 26th birthday party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner decided to have a little fun with her gal pals in the midst of her rumored romance with Bad Bunny. The supermodel, 27, stepped out in Hollywood on Tuesday, June 13 for a night out with beautiful besties Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey. Rocking a barely-there black top and matching leather pencil skirt, Kendall made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Kendall Jenner rocked a sheer top in LA in June 2023. (The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID)

The reality star topped off her sensational look with a pair of knee-high leather boots and a set of gold band earrings. With her signature chestnut locks left long and loose, Kendall looked ready to show off her natural beauty. Or course, the crocodile handbag was a must for her standout accessory.

The fun girls’ night out came about a week after Kendall stepped out in Beverly Hills and grabbed a bite to eat with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, 29. Rocking a black leather jacket and a pair of cowboy boots, Kendall was all smiles as she poured more fuel on the speculation she and Bad Bunny are the hot new couple.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Bad Bunny has even met Kendall’s famous family. The insider also claimed that their romance “is getting more serious” and there is “potential” for a “long term” relationship between the two.

Kendall Jenner showed off her good looks in Santa Monica in June 2023. (The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID)

The alleged couple, however, do not seem too concerned about squashing the romance gossip. To kick off April, the pair went horseback riding. A week before, they were spotted enjoying a dinner date and before that, a night out clubbing! Even his song “Coco Chanel” had fans obsessing over references believed to be about the model.

Although neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny have confirmed a romance, it would be Kendall’s first since splitting with NBA star Devin Booker in Oct. 2022. Bad Bunny was last dating his girlfriend of five years, Gabriela Berlingeri, but their status is unknown at this time.

