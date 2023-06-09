Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 19, Hints She’s Getting Breast Implants: Watch

Sami Sheen, 19, is being totally upfront with her fans. In a new TikTok video shared June 8, the OnlyFans model teased some big upcoming changes to her physique as she invited them to “get ready with me for work.” “So I’m sure most of you know what I do for a living at this point, but if you don’t, I’m a sex worker,” she said bluntly while applying makeup in a black silk robe. She continued, explaining some of the details, including extensive shaving, of preparing for her OnlyFans job. “I think one of the main questions I get asked by all my subscribers is, ‘when can we see the nips?'”

But the “big reveal,” she hinted, is definitely coming. “I know you’re probably thinking, ‘how the hell are you a sex worker if you keep (your breasts) censored?’ But trust me, I have my ways. I still show pretty much everything,” she continued. “I just want to wait until the girls are done so I’m fully confident with everything I’m showing.”

The daughter of Charlie Sheen and RHOBH icon Denise Richards famously joined the adult platform in June of 2023, to the dismay of her famous dad. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

The Drop Dead Gorgeous star quickly came to the defense of her daughter. “Sami, I will always support you and always have your back. I love you,” she wrote in the comments section of her daughter’s announcement post via Instagram. She later told Page Six, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.” Denise subsequently opened her own OnlyFans account.

Related Link Related: Walt Nauta: Everything to Know On Trump Aide Indicated In Classified Docs Case

Charlie and Denise also share daughter, Lola Sheen, 18.