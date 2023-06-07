Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 19, Rocks Colorful String Bikini In New Photos

Amid vacationing in Hawaii on Jun. 7, Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen, took to Instagram to show off her colorful bikini.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 7, 2023 10:31PM EDT
sami sheen hawaii bikini
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
It’s a family affair for Mel B as she shows her body confidence as she stars with daughter Phoenix and mum Andrea in a stunning campaign for Pour Moi swimwear and lingerie., The trio are the stars of the “Own Your Confidence” campaign, based on the belief that everybody deserves to feel confident no matter what shape, size or skin tone they may be., Scary Spice Mel and Pour Moi agreed to no airbrushing in all campaign imagery as she showcases her favourite confidence-boosting pieces., The UK-based company is also making a donation to Women’s Aid, a group of charities aiming to end domestic violence against women and children which has Mel and daughter Phoenix as patrons., The former Spice Girl said: “I love that Pour Moi’s philosophy is about feeling fabulous, feeling confident and celebrating women of all shapes, sizes and ages., “It’s about being real, not being edited and not taking ourselves too seriously., “I love that it was a collaborative experience – it was my idea to include my mum and my daughter at the shoot and we had so much fun!, “I love their lingerie and swimwear and how it makes me feel. It means a lot to me that Pour Moi are making a donation to Women’s Aid to support the campaign.”, Pour Moi CEO and founder Michael Thomson explained how supporting women is at the core of everything his company does., He said: “We believe that everybody should feel confident and empowered to be unapologetically themselves., “That’s why we couldn’t resist sharing this journey with Mel B., “Charismatic, confident and a true inspiration to many women, Mel B embodies everything our Own Your Confidence campaign stands for., “It was a no brainer to have her, and her family help us spread the feel your fabulous vibes!” , Mel’s favourite confidence-boosting Pour Moi pieces include include the Paradiso, Cali, and Casablanca swimwear lines, alongside Pour Moi’s Constance, Logo and India Eyelash lingerie sets and showstop
It’s a family affair for Mel B as she shows her body confidence as she stars with daughter Phoenix and mum Andrea in a stunning campaign for Pour Moi swimwear and lingerie., The trio are the stars of the “Own Your Confidence” campaign, based on the belief that everybody deserves to feel confident no matter what shape, size or skin tone they may be., Scary Spice Mel and Pour Moi agreed to no airbrushing in all campaign imagery as she showcases her favourite confidence-boosting pieces., The UK-based company is also making a donation to Women’s Aid, a group of charities aiming to end domestic violence against women and children which has Mel and daughter Phoenix as patrons., The former Spice Girl said: “I love that Pour Moi’s philosophy is about feeling fabulous, feeling confident and celebrating women of all shapes, sizes and ages., “It’s about being real, not being edited and not taking ourselves too seriously., “I love that it was a collaborative experience – it was my idea to include my mum and my daughter at the shoot and we had so much fun!, “I love their lingerie and swimwear and how it makes me feel. It means a lot to me that Pour Moi are making a donation to Women’s Aid to support the campaign.”, Pour Moi CEO and founder Michael Thomson explained how supporting women is at the core of everything his company does., He said: “We believe that everybody should feel confident and empowered to be unapologetically themselves., “That’s why we couldn’t resist sharing this journey with Mel B., “Charismatic, confident and a true inspiration to many women, Mel B embodies everything our Own Your Confidence campaign stands for., “It was a no brainer to have her, and her family help us spread the feel your fabulous vibes!” , Mel’s favourite confidence-boosting Pour Moi pieces include include the Paradiso, Cali, and Casablanca swimwear lines, alongside Pour Moi’s Constance, Logo and India Eyelash lingerie sets and showstop
Image Credit: Stewy / BACKGRID

Nothing says the start of summer like a tropical vacation! While spending time in Hawaii on Jun. 7, Sami Sheen, 19, took to Instagram to share a series of sexy photos of her rainbow string bikini. “swipe to see a blobfish,” she captioned the cheeky post. In the snapshot, the blonde beauty rocked the tiny bikini while she posed standing in the ocean. The 19-year-old had her long platinum tresses down in wet waves and held her snorkeling goggles over her head.

Soon after the OnlyFans model shared the photos with her 131K followers, many of them flooded the comments with compliments on her look. “So pretty it hurts,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I love this picture ur gorgeous.” In a separate comment, one of Sami’s admirers couldn’t help but comment on her photography skills. “Absolutely stunning I’ve never been pictures taken any better,” they said, while a fourth fan quipped, “Beautiful as always.”

These are not the first photos that Charlie Sheen and RHOBH alum Denise Richards‘ daughter shared of her sunny vacation. Sami took to Instagram on Jun. 5, to show off more photos from her trip and several other swimsuit photos. “My second home at this point,” she captioned the carousel of photos earlier this week. In the second slide, Sami took a “belfie” and showed off her backside in a similar rainbow bikini. Later, in the second to last slide, Sami took a steamy bubble bath and gave her followers a peak at her butterfly tattoo on her back.

sami sheen hawaii
Sami Sheen in a striped bikini during a prior outing. (Stewy / BACKGRID)

Not only was Sami on the trip, but she was also joined by her sister, Lola Sheen, who turned 18 on Jun. 2. Denise’s second-to-youngest daughter made sure to chime in on the comments of Sami’s post. “The best week ever,” Lola quipped of their fun holiday. Prior to that, Sami took to TikTok to share a hilarious video of her and her sister struggling to maneuver their kayak in the ocean on Jun. 1. “When 2 blondes try to operate a kayak,” Sami captioned the clip, to which her sister replied, “I’m peeing my pants.” Meanwhile a fan joked, “I laughed out loud to this.”

Aside from their Hawaii getaway, Sami recently made headlines when she rocked a sexy beaded bikini at the Electric Daisy Carnival on May 23. She made sure to share the series of photos via Instagram as well. “☁️9,” she captioned the post, which received nearly 4K likes and counting. Once more, Sami’s admirers went wild over her post in the comments. “i cant get enough of u,” one fan gushed, while another added, “U are so gorgeous.” The Two and a Half Men alum’s daughter is known for her revealing bikini photos and even joined OnlyFans in Jun. 2022. Although her father disapproved at first, he later took back his comments and said that Denise “illuminated” him.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad