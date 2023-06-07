Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 19, Rocks Colorful String Bikini In New Photos

Nothing says the start of summer like a tropical vacation! While spending time in Hawaii on Jun. 7, Sami Sheen, 19, took to Instagram to share a series of sexy photos of her rainbow string bikini. “swipe to see a blobfish,” she captioned the cheeky post. In the snapshot, the blonde beauty rocked the tiny bikini while she posed standing in the ocean. The 19-year-old had her long platinum tresses down in wet waves and held her snorkeling goggles over her head.

Soon after the OnlyFans model shared the photos with her 131K followers, many of them flooded the comments with compliments on her look. “So pretty it hurts,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I love this picture ur gorgeous.” In a separate comment, one of Sami’s admirers couldn’t help but comment on her photography skills. “Absolutely stunning I’ve never been pictures taken any better,” they said, while a fourth fan quipped, “Beautiful as always.”

These are not the first photos that Charlie Sheen and RHOBH alum Denise Richards‘ daughter shared of her sunny vacation. Sami took to Instagram on Jun. 5, to show off more photos from her trip and several other swimsuit photos. “My second home at this point,” she captioned the carousel of photos earlier this week. In the second slide, Sami took a “belfie” and showed off her backside in a similar rainbow bikini. Later, in the second to last slide, Sami took a steamy bubble bath and gave her followers a peak at her butterfly tattoo on her back.

Not only was Sami on the trip, but she was also joined by her sister, Lola Sheen, who turned 18 on Jun. 2. Denise’s second-to-youngest daughter made sure to chime in on the comments of Sami’s post. “The best week ever,” Lola quipped of their fun holiday. Prior to that, Sami took to TikTok to share a hilarious video of her and her sister struggling to maneuver their kayak in the ocean on Jun. 1. “When 2 blondes try to operate a kayak,” Sami captioned the clip, to which her sister replied, “I’m peeing my pants.” Meanwhile a fan joked, “I laughed out loud to this.”

Aside from their Hawaii getaway, Sami recently made headlines when she rocked a sexy beaded bikini at the Electric Daisy Carnival on May 23. She made sure to share the series of photos via Instagram as well. “☁️9,” she captioned the post, which received nearly 4K likes and counting. Once more, Sami’s admirers went wild over her post in the comments. “i cant get enough of u,” one fan gushed, while another added, “U are so gorgeous.” The Two and a Half Men alum’s daughter is known for her revealing bikini photos and even joined OnlyFans in Jun. 2022. Although her father disapproved at first, he later took back his comments and said that Denise “illuminated” him.