Sami Sheen, 19, Rocks Beaded Bikini & Furry Boots At Electric Daisy Carnival: Photos

Sami Sheen is living it up at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas! In new photos posted to Instagram on Tuesday, May 23, the 19-year-old blonde beauty rocked a playful beaded string bikini with a pair of super furry boots that appeared to have colorful neon lights in them. She wore her long, platinum locks in two ponytails and accessorized with layered bead bracelets. In a video clip, she revealed the backside, which had a thong design.

The daughter of Charlie Sheen and RHOBH alum Denise Richards also shared videos of live performances and a massive fireworks display. Many of her 131K followers on the platform took to the comments section to rave over the photo and video carousel. “I cant get enough of u,” wrote a fan alongside a heart-eyes emoji, while another wrote simply, “Stunningly gorgeous.” “Such a beautiful vibe,” remarked a third. “Love all the color,” commented yet another.

Sami has had a big year. Last year, she announced an OnlyFans account, to the instant disapproval of her famous dad. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” the Two and a Half Men actor told Us Weekly last June. “This did not occur under my roof.”

After slamming the decision, Charlie then offered up unsolicited advice on the endeavor. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” he concluded. In response, Denise’s rep directly told HollywoodLife that “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Just days later, Denise launched her own OnlyFans account. And her support made quite a difference — Charlie ultimately softened his stance with a new statement. “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” he told Us Weekly. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”