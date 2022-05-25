Lola Sheen, 16, Is Nearly As Tall As Dad Charlie On Rare Outing Together: Photos

Lola Sheen may just be only 16 years old but she is quickly becoming just as tall as her dad, Charlie Sheen. Lola and her dad went for lunch in Calabasas on May 24 when she rocked a casual outfit featuring sweatpants and a tank top while Charlie wore pants and a T-shirt.

Lola, who is the daughter of Charlie and Denise Richards, put her bare stomach on display in a super tiny white V-neck cropped tank top with baggy, mid-rise blue sweatpants and tan Ugg slippers. We could not believe how tall Lola looked – so tall, in fact, that she was almost the same height as her father. Charlie wore a fitted, light-blue T-shirt with fitted blue trousers, sneakers, and a black jacket wrapped around his waist.

Lola is quickly growing up and we get to follow her life through her Instagram, where she shares photos with her boyfriend and gorgeous selfies. In her most recent post, Lola rocked a sleeveless floral mini dress with a pink cardigan draped off her shoulders with a pair of gray suede heels. In another photo from the slideshow, Lola kissed her boyfriend with the caption, “him,” with a black heart.

View Related Gallery Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards: Pics Of The Former Couple 1/20/02 Los Angeles, CA Golden Globes Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards at the DreamWorks Post Award show party for the 59th annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo® Alan Berliner/BEI ****EXCLUSIVE******* Universal/USA Films/Dreamworks afterparty 2002 Golden Globes - Dreamworks Party Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Charlie Sheen spends some quality time with his daughter Lola Rose Sheen in Calabasas. Pictured: Charlie Sheen, Lola Rose Sheen BACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In another recent photo, Lola posted a selfie in the car and we could not get over how much she looked like her dad. Her blonde hair was down in loose waves while she wore dark black eyeliner and a glossy lip. She accessorized her look with turquoise and silver necklaces, a white tank top, and a brown sweater.