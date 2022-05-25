Lola Sheen, 16, Is Nearly As Tall As Dad Charlie On Rare Outing Together: Photos

Lola Sheen was out to lunch with her dad Charlie & we couldn't believe how grown up & tall Lola looked!

By:
May 25, 2022 10:10AM EDT
Image Credit: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Lola Sheen may just be only 16 years old but she is quickly becoming just as tall as her dad, Charlie Sheen. Lola and her dad went for lunch in Calabasas on May 24 when she rocked a casual outfit featuring sweatpants and a tank top while Charlie wore pants and a T-shirt.

Lola Sheen looked just as tall as her dad, Charlie Sheen, when they stepped out for lunch in Calabasas on May 24. Lola wore a cropped tank with sweatpants while Charlie wore blue pants & a T-shirt. (4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID)

Lola, who is the daughter of Charlie and Denise Richards, put her bare stomach on display in a super tiny white V-neck cropped tank top with baggy, mid-rise blue sweatpants and tan Ugg slippers. We could not believe how tall Lola looked – so tall, in fact, that she was almost the same height as her father. Charlie wore a fitted, light-blue T-shirt with fitted blue trousers, sneakers, and a black jacket wrapped around his waist.

Lola is quickly growing up and we get to follow her life through her Instagram, where she shares photos with her boyfriend and gorgeous selfies. In her most recent post, Lola rocked a sleeveless floral mini dress with a pink cardigan draped off her shoulders with a pair of gray suede heels. In another photo from the slideshow, Lola kissed her boyfriend with the caption, “him,” with a black heart.

In another recent photo, Lola posted a selfie in the car and we could not get over how much she looked like her dad. Her blonde hair was down in loose waves while she wore dark black eyeliner and a glossy lip. She accessorized her look with turquoise and silver necklaces, a white tank top, and a brown sweater.

