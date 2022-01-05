Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Lola, 16, Gets Her Driver’s License & Celebrates

The stars’ daughter is ready to hit the road, now that she has a driver’s license. Her actress mom seemed excited for Lola to be able to drive.

Buckle up! Lola Sheen is now a licensed driver! The 16-year-old’s mom Denise Richards, 50, announced that she passed her road test in an Instagram post on Saturday January 1 Instagram post. The teen, whose dad is Charlie Sheen, looked absolutely ready to get behind the wheel and hit the road herself in the photo celebrating her monumental accomplishment and rite-of-passage!

Lola posed for the photos by giving a thumbs up! She rocked a white sweater, black sweatpants and brown boots, as she posed outside of the white car. In a second photo, she sported a black face mask. Her mom was definitely proud that the teen could now drive. “Nothing like celebrating 2022 than my [L]ola getting her drivers license!” Denise wrote in the caption. “I’m so proud of you & so happy for you Lolee!”

Other than her mom’s congratulations, The World Is Not Enough star’s daughter commented thanking her mom for her support. “I love you so much mom thank you so much for giving me the confidence,” Lola wrote with black heart emojis. “Such a special moment.”

Lola as well as her older sister Sami, 17, are the only children from Denise’s marriage to Charlie Sheen, 56. Denise also has a younger daughter Eloise, 9, who she adopted after her and Charlie split in 2006. Towards the end of 2021, Lola’s older sister shared that she’d dyed her hair bright pink in a series of Instagram photos a few months after she moved back in with the Two And A Half Men actor.

Getting a driver’s license is definitely an exciting way to kick off the year. It’s definitely a fresh start after a hectic 2021. Besides Sami moving back in with Charlie, Denise and her ex-husband were both embattled in a difficult custody battle relating to their two girls. After Sami went back to her dad’s place, a judge ruled that Charlie would no longer have to pay child-support for his two daughters in October 2021. After the ruling, a source close to Denise told HollywoodLife that she was “shocked” by the decision.