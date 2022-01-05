See Pic

Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Lola, 16, Gets Her Driver’s License & Celebrates

Denise Richards, Lola Sheen
Splashnews
Denise Richards, center, Sam Sheen and Eloise Richards attend a private event at Hyde Staples Center hosted by Dell for the Katy Perry concert on in Los Angeles, Calif Dell Hosts VIP Guests At A Private Event At Hyde Staples Center For Katy Perry Concert, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Sep 2014
Lola Rose Sheen, Denise Richards and Sam SheenLongines Masters, Day 3, Los Angeles, America - 03 Oct 2015
Denise Richards, Lola Sheen and Leo Howard onstage during the Radio Disney Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre on in Los AngelesRadio Disney Music Awards - Inside, Los Angeles, USA
Denise Richards, Lola Rose Sheen2013 Radio Disney Music Awards, Los Angeles, America - 27 Apr 2013 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

The stars’ daughter is ready to hit the road, now that she has a driver’s license. Her actress mom seemed excited for Lola to be able to drive.

Buckle up! Lola Sheen is now a licensed driver! The 16-year-old’s mom Denise Richards50, announced that she passed her road test in an Instagram post on Saturday January 1 Instagram post. The teen, whose dad is Charlie Sheenlooked absolutely ready to get behind the wheel and hit the road herself in the photo celebrating her monumental accomplishment and rite-of-passage!

Lola posed for the photos by giving a thumbs up! She rocked a white sweater, black sweatpants and brown boots, as she posed outside of the white car. In a second photo, she sported a black face mask. Her mom was definitely proud that the teen could now drive. “Nothing like celebrating 2022 than my [L]ola getting her drivers license!” Denise wrote in the caption. “I’m so proud of you & so happy for you Lolee!”

Other than her mom’s congratulations, The World Is Not Enough star’s daughter commented thanking her mom for her support. “I love you so much mom thank you so much for giving me the confidence,” Lola wrote with black heart emojis. “Such a special moment.”

Lola as well as her older sister Sami, 17, are the only children from Denise’s marriage to Charlie Sheen, 56. Denise also has a younger daughter Eloise, 9, who she adopted after her and Charlie split in 2006. Towards the end of 2021, Lola’s older sister shared that she’d dyed her hair bright pink in a series of Instagram photos a few months after she moved back in with the Two And A Half Men actor.

Related Gallery

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards -- Pics Of The Former Couple

Actor Charlie Sheen, ex-wife Denise Richards and their two daughters promote Charlie's new television series Anger Management during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets on June 23, 2012 at CitiField in the Queens borough of New York City. Pictured: Charlie Sheen Ref: SPL1178029 240612 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actor Charlie Sheen is seen out on Valentines Day with his ex wife Denise Richards and their two daughters. Interesting that Denise would spend Valentines with Charlie instead of with her boyfriend Richie Sambora. Pictured: Charlie Sheen,Denise Richards,Charlie Sheen Denise Richards Ref: SPL1069255 140207 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards 11TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 05 FEB 2005

Lola Sheen celebrated the new year as a newly-licensed driver. (Splashnews)

Getting a driver’s license is definitely an exciting way to kick off the year. It’s definitely a fresh start after a hectic 2021. Besides Sami moving back in with Charlie, Denise and her ex-husband were both embattled in a difficult custody battle relating to their two girls. After Sami went back to her dad’s place, a judge ruled that Charlie would no longer have to pay child-support for his two daughters in October 2021. After the ruling, a source close to Denise told HollywoodLife that she was “shocked” by the decision.

 