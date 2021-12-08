See Pics

Sami Sheen, 17, Charlie & Denise Richards’ Daughter Dyes Her Hair Bright Pink – Photos

Mega
Denise Richards, center, Sam Sheen and Eloise Richards attend a private event at Hyde Staples Center hosted by Dell for the Katy Perry concert on in Los Angeles, Calif Dell Hosts VIP Guests At A Private Event At Hyde Staples Center For Katy Perry Concert, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Sep 2014
Lola Rose Sheen, Denise Richards and Sam SheenLongines Masters, Day 3, Los Angeles, America - 03 Oct 2015
Denise Richards, Lola Sheen and Leo Howard onstage during the Radio Disney Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre on in Los AngelesRadio Disney Music Awards - Inside, Los Angeles, USA
Denise Richards, Lola Rose Sheen2013 Radio Disney Music Awards, Los Angeles, America - 27 Apr 2013 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Guess who’s pretty in pink? Months after Sami Sheen – the teenage daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen – moved in with her father, she debuted a magenta makeover that was sweeter than cotton candy.

“She’s back :))),” Sami Sheen captioned the Instagram gallery she posted on Wednesday (Dec. 8). In the photos, Sami, 17, showed off her brand new ‘do. Her hair was now the color of cherry blossoms, and the cascading pink locks framed Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter’s face. Sami posted a series of shots to show off the new hair from a few angles, as she felt her Princess Bubblegum-fantasy (while wearing a black zipper hoodie and pearl necklace.”

“Obsessed [with] this hair,” one fan commented. “Such a baddie,” added another. “Prettiest by far,” wrote one who also left a pair of heart emojis. The reaction was overwhelmingly positive. “Yessss so pretty!” “Truly stunning.” “THE HAIR.” “Live Pink.” An account seemingly belonging to Lola Sheen, Sami’s younger sister, wrote that this pink was their “favorite color you’ve done,” though earlier, they said, “but I still wonder how [you] still have hair on [your] head and how it’s so healthy.”

Sami’s makeover comes three months after moving out of Denise’s house to live with her father. Denise, 50, was “incredibly saddened” by her daughter’s decision to leave. Sami “didn’t like her mother’s rules,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and she decided she “liked Charlie’s rules better and wanted to go and live with her father, where she currently is staying. Denise is incredibly saddened by all of this but knows she is doing her best as a mother.” Sami also dropped out of school and is getting her GED, according to her father.

Charlie Sheen attended the Billie Eilish concert at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles with daughter Sam Sheen in 2019. (MEGA)

Since his daughter moved in with him, Charlie, 56, has dedicated his time to be the perfect “girl dad” by spending time with Lola, 16, and Sami. “As the girls were growing up, Charlie always did his best to clear his schedule to attend their activities like their horse shows and school meetings,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve always been really sweet, smart girls, and he’s wanted to show them off.”

A few weeks before deciding to turn her hair pink, Sami caught a few rays while sitting next to the pool. The teenage girl and one of her friends sported colorful swimsuits, and Sami sipped on a mocktail while in the California sun. The photo gallery also included a few snaps from her girls’ night out, which included a stop at the Sunset Strip’s Saddle Ranch.