Denise Richards’ Daughters Sam, 15, & Lola, 14, Look So Grown Up In Family Christmas Card

Denise Richards’ daughters Sam and Lola were practically unrecognizable in the ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ star’s family Christmas card!

Peace, love and hope. That is what Denise Richards‘ holiday card with her husband Aaron Phypers, 46, and daughters Sam, 15, Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8, read underneath an absolutely stunning photo of them that she debuted on Instagram (SEEN HERE) on Dec. 3. “Very blessed to call this family mine,” Denise partially wrote as the caption. The party-of-five all dressed in variations of white tops and jeans while cozying up for the adorable snap. Sam and Lola looked so grown up as they posed alongside their mommy and stepfather where the teenage girls opted to rock two different hairstyles for the festive pic. “Aww your oldest looks so much like you!!” one fan wrote in the comments section about Sam while another gushed about the entire group with, “I love this! Beautiful family! You are truly blessed!”

Let’s not forget about Eloise! Denise’s youngest, who she adopted in June 2011, took front and center in the Christmas photo where she flashed a big smile. “I just love Eloise!” another fan wrote. “Watched her grow from a little baby. Thank goodness she made her way to your family.” Things are about to become that much more special for Eloise as the Wild Things star announced in May 2019 that her husband Aaron is in the process of adopting her!

The RHOBH newbie-turned-vet just got back from a scenic Thanksgiving vacation in Montana with her husband and daughters. She posted several Instagram snaps during her time there including one of her and Aaron cozying up with Denise sporting a makeup-free face.

The sexy couple, who celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary back in September, also enjoyed a romantic date night in the Northwestern state on Dec. 1. They both kept it super casual for their evening out with Denise wearing a Rolling Stones sweatshirt and grey leggings while Aaron sported a pair of jeans, gray shirt and hoodie along with a black baseball cap and a pair of flip flops.

Denise appeared much more glam during her time at BravoCon in New York City last month. The mother-of-four dazzled the thousands of fans in attendance with her sizzling short mini dress for the final day of the inaugural event.