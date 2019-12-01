Denise Richards Goes Makeup-Free While Cuddling With Her Hunky Husband Aaron Phypers In Montana

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers looked blissfully in love amid the snowy weather they were in during their Montana vacation.

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend appeared to have done a number on Denise Richards, 48, emotionally as she’s posted many Instagram snaps that were filled with heartwarming captions. The one she shared with husband Aaron Phypers, 46, was no different as she cozied up with him while discussing what the state of Montana has meant to her past, present and future on Nov. 30. “Soon we will be living here in Montana & Los Angeles.. best of both worlds,” she wrote next to a photo of them cuddling with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sporting a makeup-free face. “The first time I went to LA when I was younger I felt like I was home, same feeling visiting Montana for the first time 7yrs ago. Such a sense of peace & simplicity.”

She also added a funny joke by saying she wants a ranch filled with animals and fancy items like a diamond ring that work with the aesthetics for both areas. Her Bold & The Beautiful castmate Katherine Kelly Lang, 58, loved the snap of the sexy couple and wrote “Beautiful pic of you two! And Montana looks spectacular,” in the comments section.

Denise and Aaron weren’t alone during their Northwestern expedition. Her daughters Sam, 15, Lola, 14 and Eloise, 8, were also along for the ride. Her youngest didn’t appear to be in the best of moods while they were out and about on Nov. 27 as evidenced by an Instagram snap her mommy posted.

The Wild Things star also shared a heartbreaking post to commemorate the 12th anniversary of her mother Joni passing. She died on November 30, 2007 after a lengthy battle with kidney cancer.

“Our mom would be so happy to see my sister & I together celebrating the holiday season with our families,” she wrote alongside a touching snap of Denise with her family. “12 years ago today she passed away & not a day goes by that we don’t think about her. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday. I’m so grateful for my family & to have these moments with each other & a fun moment for us seeing how they.”