RHOBH’s Denise Richards, 48, Shimmies Down The Hallway In Mini Dress, Showing Off Her Toned Legs

Sparkling from head to toe! Denise Richards looked positively radiant in a stunning, super short mini dress for the final day of the very first BravoCon.

Denise Richards, 48, knows how to strut her stuff! The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star made a hotel hallway her personal catwalk on Nov. 17. The reality star took to Instagram and showed off a beautiful boomerang snap, featuring Denise walking down the hallway in her glitzy mini dress. The multicolored ensemble featured gorgeous bell sleeves, with a length that just reached Denise’s upper thigh! She finished off the outfit with a pair of strappy heels and a long ponytail that she twirled about while showing off her glamorous look. “Thank you to all the fans that came to @bravocon2019,” Denise began the caption to her post. “we would not be here without all of u🙏🏻” she concluded, while tagging the official accounts for Bravo, Andy Cohen and stylists Laura Rugetti and Pamela Brogardi.

Of course, it wasn’t just her amazing look that Denise showed off in the post. The second photo featured an image with her fellow RHOBH cast members, whom she spent a lot of quality time with as her schedule starts to fill up with new acting opportunities. Denise did confirm, however, that while her acting career is busier, she still plans on remaining in the main cast of RHOBH. “Housewives is a reality show, so they film reality, and whatever you’re working on, they’ll film that,” Denise shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at The Los Angeles Mission Legacy of Vision Gala on Oct. 24 in Beverly Hills. “I think that the Housewives film the jobs, and family life and other things we have going on in our life, otherwise it wouldn’t be a reality show.”

The former Bond girl has been ultra busy, as of late. Along with being a full time Housewife on the Bravo reality series, after she was added to the main cast for season nine, Denise is also playing the role of Shauna Fulton on the CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful. Not only is she busy with the aforementioned projects, Denise also has a starring role in the upcoming The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders and sci-fi series FraXtur!

Fans were eager to hear whether or not Denise would be returning for season 10, after initial reports claimed that her busy acting schedule would conflict with series filming. But RHOBH fans need not worry any longer! With a smashing appearance at BravoCon, Denise is all in for season 10 and fans cannot wait to see her again once the series kicks off.