‘RHOBH’s Denise Richards Shoots Down Rumor That She’ll Be Filming Less Due To Busy Acting Career

Between ‘The Bold the Beautiful’ and several other projects, Denise Richards has a ton on her plate — but she told us EXCLUSIVELY that doesn’t mean she’ll be on ‘RHOBH’ less!

Denise Richards, 48, might have a busy acting career — but she still plans to be on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills front and center! “Housewives is a reality show, so they film reality, and whatever you’re working on, they’ll film that,” Denise confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at The Los Angeles Mission Legacy of Vision Gala on Oct. 24 in Beverly Hills. “I think that the Housewives film the jobs, and family life and other things we have going on in our life, otherwise it wouldn’t be a reality show.”

Rumors have been rampant that Denise would have less time for RHOBH given her ongoing role as Shauna Fulton on daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful in addition to other roles in projects like The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders and the sci-fi series FraXtur. A source previously told us that Denise had been “MIA” from shooting Housewives lately, but Denise confirmed to us that she “didn’t hear” the rumor. “You’re going to have to watch, and wait, and see,” she teased when asked about what sort of drama she might get into on the upcoming season — oh, we’ll be watching!

Denise has a fairly busy family life, being a mom to three kids including Sam, 15, and Lola, 14, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, as well as adopted daughter Eloise Joni, 7. The blonde also tied the knot with actor Aaron Phypers, 47, in Sept. 2018. “[Aaron] is romantic every day. I love him. He is the best husband ever and I’m very blessed and grateful that I have a wonderful man for me and my daughters,” Denise revealed. “He’s a hunk and so sweet and like, a good man.”

The actress was out supporting the LA mission on Thursday night, which is one of the many causes close to her heart. “I think it’s just an amazing thing and I think especially given the platform that we’re given when we work doing what we do, that’s the whole point, that you are able to raise awareness and use your platform to help give back, to help others, and I love that part as well,” Denise told us. “To have their children there and oftentimes I’ve brought my kids and it’s very important. They’re growing up all a little differently than we have, and I think raising opportunity to, you know, it’s all about that. We all have to help each other.”