Al Pacino, 83, Hits The Movies With Son Anton, 22, After Noor Alfallah’s Surprise Pregnancy News

Al Pacino, 83, appeared in public with one of his three children, amidst the news that his 29-year-old girlfriend is pregnant. The Oscar winner and his son Anton, 22, were pictured arriving at a movie theater to see Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Al shut down any questions from paparazzi about his partner Noor Alfallah‘s pregnancy. “I’m with my son now so if you don’t mind I really don’t talk about that stuff,” Al said to the photographers, according to the Daily Mail.

Al wore a navy coat with his all-black outfit, that included a shirt, a scarf, sweatpants, and a hat. His son had on a black shirt, navy shorts, and a black hat. Al shares Anton, as well as Anton’s twin sister Olivia, with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation actress Beverly D’Angelo. Al is also a father to his eldest daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex Jan Tarrant.

The fact that Al is going to be a dad for the fourth time has made headlines since Al is 83 years old, and his pregnant girlfriend is 29. After TMZ broke the news of Noor’s pregnancy on May 30, Al’s rep confirmed that the brunette beauty is eight months pregnant. Noor’s pregnancy was reportedly a “total surprise” to Al.

After learning about Noor’s pregnancy, Al reportedly asked for a DNA test to prove that the baby is his. The House of Gucci star reportedly “was so certain” he couldn’t get his girlfriend pregnant, according to TMZ, because he “had medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman.” However, the DNA test ultimately proved that Al is the father.

Al finally broke his silence on Noor’s pregnancy when he was on a stroll in LA on June 5. “It’s very special,” he told Daily Mail. “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time,” he added. Al also revealed that he is not yet aware of the baby’s gender. Noor works as a producer in the entreatment industry. She previously dated Mick Jagger as well as billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.