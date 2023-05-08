‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Updates: The New Trailer & More You Need To Know

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released June 9.

Get ready for a Transformers movie unlike any other. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arrives in theaters this summer and is the seventh installment in the robot film franchise and the first since 2018’s Bumblebee. And trust us, it’s going to be epic.

The official trailer released April 27 teases the Autobot Transformers’ conflict with the Decepticons, as the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons all get caught in the middle. The film is set in the 1990s and features old and new robots from the Transformers franchise.

On May 7, 2023, an exclusive new clip of the movie was released during the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The wild new preview featured gorilla, cougar, and rhinoceros transformers facing off against the real Transformers in a jungle setting. And of course, Optimus Prime makes an appearance as well, saying, “Stand down. I won’t ask a second time.”

Here is everything you need to know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Release Date

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will arrive in theaters on June 9. The film was delayed from its initial June 24, 2022 release date. Paramount Pictures has not announced when the film will be available to stream.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Cast

Anthony Ramos stars in the film as Noah Diaz, an archeologist who finds himself caught up in the war between the Transformers. Anthony is best known for starring in the 2021 film version of In the Heights.

Dominique Fishback stars as another archeologist named Elena Wallace. Dominique is the breakout star of Prime Video’s horror series Swarm.

The Transformers will be voiced by many famous actors in the film. Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, Cristo Fernández, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, John DiMaggio, are all voicing robots. Peter Cullen returns to voice the iconic Autobot leader Optimus Prime. Ron Perlman voices Optimus Primal, leader of the Maximals.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailers

Paramount Pictures released the teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on December 1, 2022. That was followed by the Super Bowl trailer that aired February 12. In that trailer, Noah meets a new robot named Mirage, who informs him about the conflict between the Transformers.

The official trailer was released April 27. It features the different factions of the Transformers preparing for the arrival of Unicron, a Transformer who can eat planets. The Transformers decide they need to work together in order to save their planet. “For centuries, our kind has stayed hidden on Earth. But darkness has found us again. Prime, this is about the fate of all living things. Unicron is coming,” Optimus Primal tells Optimus Prime.

What Is Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts About?

The official description for the movie reads, “Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.”

Director Steven Caple Jr. teased what to expect from the new robots in his Transformers movie in an interview with Empire Magazine. “They’re from their own planet, and I won’t spoil it from there,” he said. “They travel to Earth to protect something really important, and from a person that’s really huge, and a big bad villain that we’ve been waiting to see for a very long time. And Prime doesn’t know this. We learn a lot of what’s coming through the Maximals.”

Anthony Ramos told BET how diversity will play a role in the film. “We have new elements and characters, with Black and Brown people in the lead roles,” Anthony said. “Things have expanded, and with me being from New York, where the story is set in Brooklyn, this feels like it’s for all my homies in the projects. [Steven] and the creative team allowed us to tell a story in a major franchise like [Transformers] in a part of New York that doesn’t always get highlighted in this kind of way.”

Future Transformers Films

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is expected to kick off a new trilogy in the franchise. An animated movie, Transformers One, will be released July 19, 2024. Josh Cooley is the director and Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Hamm and Laurence Fishburne make up the confirmed cast. It will tell the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron’s relationship when they were younger, according to Deadline.

The first five Transformers films were directed by Michael Bay with Shia LaBeuf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, and Mark Wahlberg among the main cast. The franchise was softly rebooted with the sixth film, Bumblebee, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.