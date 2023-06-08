Shakira & Lewis Hamilton Reportedly In ‘Early Stages’ Of Dating: They’re Having ‘Fun’ & Being ‘Flirty’

“Waka Waka” hitmaker Shakira, 46, and race car driver Lewis Hamilton, 38, are in the “early stages” of their budding romance, a source told PEOPLE on Jun. 8. “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,” a source close to the duo told the outlet. “It’s fun and flirty.” The new report comes one year after the songstress and her ex, Gerard Piqué, 36, called it quits on their 11-year romance.

Shakira and Lewis first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted enjoying a day out at sea in Miami on May 10. While on the boat with the 38-year-old, the mother-of-two rocked a purple fringe bikini top complete with a matching skirt. Later, on Jun. 4, Lewis and the blonde beauty were seen grabbing dinner with friends in Spain, notably where she lived with her ex for many years. Kar-Jenner family pal, Fai Khadra, was also in attendance.

View Related Gallery Shakira With Her Kids: Photos Of The Singer & Her 2 Boys ** RIGHTS: NO TV ** Cantabria, SPAIN - *EXCLUSIVE* - *Not Available for Broadcast**Colombian Singer Shakira takes a break to go surfing AGAIN with a handsome surf coach in Cantabria, Spain. Shakira was accompanied by her children before heading to Miami after splitting from footballer Gerard Pique after 11 years. *Shot on NOV 26, 2022* Pictured: Shakira BACKGRID USA 30 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Lagencia Press / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

During the late-night dinner, Lewis adorably held Shakira by the waist and smiled big among their friends (see photo here). This is not the first man that the Grammy winner has been linked to recently, as she was spotted out with actor Tom Cruise, 60, at the Grand Prix on May 7. The 46-year-old has been living her best single life and even took to Instagram on Jun. 4, to show off her outfit that she rocked at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. “Nice to be back in Barcelona!,” she captioned the photo of her white mini-skirt and colorful blouse. Interestingly, Lewis drove for Mercedes at that event and came in second place, per PEOPLE.

Lewis with Shakira and friends at a restaurant tonight#SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/p4me8mjjgB — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 4, 2023

As previously mentioned, Shakira and the former soccer player announced their breakup in Jun. 2022 after they dated for over a decade. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” a statement released by Shakira’s PR firm read at the time. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The Columbia native and Gerard have two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

Most recently, the proud momma bear took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Sasha and her singing together at the piano on May 15. “This year Milan has written songs that brought me to tears of emotion and Sasha has spent hours on the piano, discovering his voice. Both have shared by my side in the studio and upon hearing this song dedicated to them they asked me to be part of it,” her sweet caption read. “They have felt and performed it for themselves and for themselves, with the passion and feeling of the music carries within. Milan and Sasha, it’s so beautiful to see you spread your wings to start realizing your dreams! There is nothing that makes me feel more complete than being his mom.”