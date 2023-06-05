Shakira Hangs With Lewis Hamilton On Night Out In Spain After Watching Him At Grand Prix Race

After taking a boat ride together in May, Shakira and Lewis Hamilton went out for cocktails with a group of friends after the F1 Grand Prix of Spain.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 5, 2023 8:25AM EDT
Shakira
View gallery
Shakira sparks new romance rumors as she enjoys a Miami boat trip with F1 ace Lewis Hamilton hours after the pair crossed paths at a fancy restaurant. The newly single and highly eligible bachelorette was picked up by the British-born racing star at the back of her own $20 million Miami Beach mansion on Wednesday. She was seen accepting Hamilton's offer of a hand, with the decorated Mercedes driver promptly got to his feet as she climbed aboard. They were accompanied on the cruise by heavily tattooed American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, one of Hamilton's closest friends. It came the day after the two had crossed paths as Shakira made her way into Miami's upscale Cipriani restaurant, where Hamilton was dining out with pals on Tuesday evening. Speculation is now mounting around a potential new love match for the 46-year-old pop diva, who was also linked to Tom Cruise earlier this week amid reports the actor was "extremely interested" in pursuing her after they chatted at the Miami Grand Prix last weekend. But it seems she may be more interested in Hamilton, who competed in the flashy event. On Wednesday, she showed off her toned legs and torso in a flirty fringed lilac bikini top and matching shorts, wearing her famous long wavy hair loose over her shoulders. She was all smiles as she boarded the vessel which pulled up on Biscayne Bay behind her lavish waterfront pad. The 'Hips Don't Lie' songstress returned later on looking relaxed and went barefoot as she climbed back onto her personal dock. Shakira is newly single after splitting from soccer star Gerard Pique after 12 years. The former couple share two children, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10. 10 May 2023 Pictured: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton. Photo credit: RM/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA979957_039.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Shakira sparks new romance rumors as she enjoys a Miami boat trip with F1 ace Lewis Hamilton hours after the pair crossed paths at a fancy restaurant. The newly single and highly eligible bachelorette was picked up by the British-born racing star at the back of her own $20 million Miami Beach mansion on Wednesday. She was seen accepting Hamilton's offer of a hand, with the decorated Mercedes driver promptly got to his feet as she climbed aboard. They were accompanied on the cruise by heavily tattooed American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, one of Hamilton's closest friends. It came the day after the two had crossed paths as Shakira made her way into Miami's upscale Cipriani restaurant, where Hamilton was dining out with pals on Tuesday evening. Speculation is now mounting around a potential new love match for the 46-year-old pop diva, who was also linked to Tom Cruise earlier this week amid reports the actor was "extremely interested" in pursuing her after they chatted at the Miami Grand Prix last weekend. But it seems she may be more interested in Hamilton, who competed in the flashy event. On Wednesday, she showed off her toned legs and torso in a flirty fringed lilac bikini top and matching shorts, wearing her famous long wavy hair loose over her shoulders. She was all smiles as she boarded the vessel which pulled up on Biscayne Bay behind her lavish waterfront pad. The 'Hips Don't Lie' songstress returned later on looking relaxed and went barefoot as she climbed back onto her personal dock. Shakira is newly single after splitting from soccer star Gerard Pique after 12 years. The former couple share two children, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10. 10 May 2023 Pictured: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton. Photo credit: RM/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA979957_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: RM/MEGA

Shakira enjoyed another night out with Lewis Hamilton following her split from her longtime partner Gerard Pique. The Columbian superstar, 46, and the British racing driver, 38, grabbed cocktails with a group of friends on Sunday night (June 4) in Spain, after Shakira watched Lewis compete in the F1 Grand Prix. In a photo shared by singer Mustafa, Lewis wrapped his arm around Shakira’s waist as they posed with pals including Kardashian family friend Fai Khadra. Shakira looked super sexy as she cozied up next to Lewis in a black top with her hair down.

Hours before the group went out for drinks, Shakira was seen in the stands rooting on Lewis in the racing competition. Lewis ultimately finished second to Dutch-Belgian driver Max Verstappen, but he still felt like celebrating afterwards with his friends, including Shakira. And it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Shakira’s hung out with Lewis since she’s been single!

Shakira and Lewis were first spotted together out on a boat in Miami on May 10. Photos showed the F1 driver helping the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer on the boat before they set sail. Shakira and Lewis were joined by a group of friends on the outing, which marked the first time that the duo was romantically linked. After their post-F1 Grand Prix outing, it’s possible the two of them are indeed a thing.

Shakira
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton on a boat ride on May 10 (Photo: RM/MEGA)

Lewis isn’t the only guy Shakira’s sparked dating rumors with recently. At the F1 Grand Prix in Miami on May 7, she was seen hanging out with Tom Cruise, 60, both in the stands and on the racetrack. The two were photographed together, and a video showed them enjoying a laugh as they watched the race from a box. But Shakira hasn’t clarified her current relationship status since her June 2022 breakup with Gerard. The exes, who share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, were together for 11 years, but they went their separate ways after Shakira allegedly learned that Gerard cheated with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 24.

After the split, Shakira released a diss track that she said helped her connect with her female fans. “It’s been unbelievable to feel the reaction from so many people,” she told Jimmy Fallon in an interview in March. “I think that people really connect with music when it’s real and it’s genuine, it comes from a real place,” she added. “The thing with this song is that it has become like an anthem for so many women out there.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad