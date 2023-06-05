Shakira Hangs With Lewis Hamilton On Night Out In Spain After Watching Him At Grand Prix Race

Shakira enjoyed another night out with Lewis Hamilton following her split from her longtime partner Gerard Pique. The Columbian superstar, 46, and the British racing driver, 38, grabbed cocktails with a group of friends on Sunday night (June 4) in Spain, after Shakira watched Lewis compete in the F1 Grand Prix. In a photo shared by singer Mustafa, Lewis wrapped his arm around Shakira’s waist as they posed with pals including Kardashian family friend Fai Khadra. Shakira looked super sexy as she cozied up next to Lewis in a black top with her hair down.

Lewis with Shakira and friends at a restaurant tonight#SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/p4me8mjjgB — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 4, 2023

Hours before the group went out for drinks, Shakira was seen in the stands rooting on Lewis in the racing competition. Lewis ultimately finished second to Dutch-Belgian driver Max Verstappen, but he still felt like celebrating afterwards with his friends, including Shakira. And it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Shakira’s hung out with Lewis since she’s been single!

Shakira and Lewis were first spotted together out on a boat in Miami on May 10. Photos showed the F1 driver helping the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer on the boat before they set sail. Shakira and Lewis were joined by a group of friends on the outing, which marked the first time that the duo was romantically linked. After their post-F1 Grand Prix outing, it’s possible the two of them are indeed a thing.

Lewis isn’t the only guy Shakira’s sparked dating rumors with recently. At the F1 Grand Prix in Miami on May 7, she was seen hanging out with Tom Cruise, 60, both in the stands and on the racetrack. The two were photographed together, and a video showed them enjoying a laugh as they watched the race from a box. But Shakira hasn’t clarified her current relationship status since her June 2022 breakup with Gerard. The exes, who share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, were together for 11 years, but they went their separate ways after Shakira allegedly learned that Gerard cheated with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 24.

After the split, Shakira released a diss track that she said helped her connect with her female fans. “It’s been unbelievable to feel the reaction from so many people,” she told Jimmy Fallon in an interview in March. “I think that people really connect with music when it’s real and it’s genuine, it comes from a real place,” she added. “The thing with this song is that it has become like an anthem for so many women out there.”