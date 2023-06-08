Melissa Gorga Shades Teresa Giudice With New Merch Inspired By ‘RHONJ’ Reunion Fight

Melissa Gorga, 44, is using fashion to shade her sister-in-law and Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Teresa Giudice, 51, amidst their nasty feud. During part 1 of the season 13 reunion, Melissa said the line, “I know you hate me, but just try to control yourself,” to Teresa, while she was applying lip gloss. After that scene aired on May 30, Melissa released merchandise from her business Envy by Melissa Gorga, with the exact words she said to Teresa, and an image of lip gloss being applied to big pink lips. Melissa unveiled the $55 black crewneck and blue hoodie sweatshirt on her Instagram June 7, and already both products are sold out.

Melissa and Teresa have traded jabs through the first two parts of the RHONJ season 13 reunion, which concludes next Tuesday, June 13. Melissa’s husband Joe Gorga and Teresa’s husband Luis Ruelas will join the group for the next episode, and the previews for part 3 show major tension with the family. Prior to the reunion, Melissa and Joe hadn’t spoken to Teresa since they skipped her wedding in August 2022, because Teresa was allegedly involved in spreading the cheating rumor about Melissa. Melissa and Teresa’s feud has caused a major divide in the cast.

There’s been a lot of speculation about RHONJ‘s future considering Teresa and Melissa aren’t speaking. On May 16, Page Six reported that the show was going on indefinite hiatus, instead of rolling directly into season 14, because of the family drama. “Bravo does not know how to proceed under the current conditions and that no one has been offered a contract – or been fired – for next season,” the outlet wrote in the report.

However, Andy Cohen pushed back on the “pause” rumor in an interview with E! News in May. “I mean, we always take a break between seasons, so I don’t know why [that is out there],” he said. Bravo has not announced if the rest of the season 13 cast — Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler — will be back next season.