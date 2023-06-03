‘RHONJ’ Reunion Preview: Melissa Exposes Jacqueline For Bashing Teresa In Wild Text Before Their Reconciliation

The drama heats up on the Season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as Bravo dropped the first few minutes of Part 2 on Friday night! In the clip, sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga continued their epic feud after Teresa said her former castmate and frenemy, Jacqueline Laurita, can back up her claims that Melissa and her husband, Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, “hung out with the people responsible” for sending Teresa to jail. Not only does Melissa deny all the claims, but she also brought out receipts to show that Jaqueline, who recently reconciled with Teresa, has no credibility, as she was bashing Teresa behind her back.

Pulling out her phone to reveal reported texts sent from Jaqueline to RHONJ castmate Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa began to read them aloud, saying, “I know I shouldn’t care, but her arrogance, her voice and the fact that she gets away with way too much after being a nasty ass**** bothers me.” As the ladies on the reunion couch seemed shocked, Melissa continued, “She is a lowlife trash bucket, she’s stupid, but also very calculating. Even with her two facelifts and eye lifts, new boobs, she’s still so ugly and she thinks she’s a goddess.” Ouch.

Melissa then summarized the moment by telling Teresa, “This is your friend, that you want to use against me.” It was a solid effort on Melissa’s part to try and show Teresa that Jaqueline might not be a true blue bestie after being such an obvious flip-flopper.

However, Teresa appeared unscathed and immediately responded by saying Jaqueline will now come after Melissa, to which Dolores Catania chimed in and fully cosigned. “Sleep with one eye open,” Dolores exclaimed. “This is bad for you, Melissa, you’re going down.” Double ouch.

Only time will tell if Jaqueline will take aim at Melissa, but for now, the former housewife appears Team Teresa, at least after their mini reunion in Vegas, where the pair said they “lunched for 5 hours.” On her Instagram post of the two posing together in Sin City, Jaqueline also wrote, “Reunited and it feels so good! NO, I don’t want back on RHONJ! I live in Las Vegas and moving to Orange County in CA this summer!”

The preview clip of Part 2 ended with Andy turning his attention to the newest RHONJ member, Rachel Fuda, and asking how she fared in her first season, especially with being a mother to a 2-year-old and a newborn at the time of filming. The cute moment was quickly brought back to a dramatic one, however, as a fan asked Rachel how she felt about castmate Jennifer Aydin calling out her nose job.

Check out Rachel and Jennifer’s war of words in the clip above and make sure to catch it all when the reunion continues on The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesday at 8pm on Bravo.