Grimes Debuts Massive Red Leg Tattoo That Covers Thigh To Ankle: Photo

Grimes proved she loves changing up her look by showing off some new body art! The enigmatic musician, 35, took to her Instagram on Thursday, June 1 to share a snap of her gigantic leg tattoo. The gorgeous red artwork covered most of her right leg, as she captioned the photo, “V nice, v nice – will get a better photo when I’m free.” Check it out below!

The “Oblivion” hitmaker also shared a snap of a new tattoo she had done on her left ear. The artwork appeared to be a black tree with branches extended on the inside of her ear lobe. She noted that she’s now “one step closer to a face tattoooooo.”

The physical transformations are nothing new for the Canadian electro-pop princess. Last year, she surprised her legion of stans when she revealed a new, unrecognizable look on Instagram. In the pic, the baby momma of Elon Musk sports two braids, extremely dramatic eye makeup and what looks to be fuller lips. “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week,” she wrote in the caption. “Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time.”

About a week before, Grimes had tweeted that she “did smthn crazy” with a photograph of her swollen face with bandages all over it. Although she did not specify what, if any, plastic surgery she had done, some fans speculated that she had undergone an elf ear surgery since Grimes had recently tweeted that she was researching it. “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?” she tweeted, per Vanity Fair. “I’m scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician, this surgery seems risky, but I’ve wanted it my whole life.”

Amid all the body modification talk, Grimes welcomed another child with Elon in Mar. 2022. The musician opened up about her daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who goes by Y, in an interview with Vanity Fair at the time. “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” she shared in regards to keeping her kids of the public eye. “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like the kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there.” The former couple welcomed their son, X AE A-XII, in May 2020.