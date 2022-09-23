Grimes Looks Unrecognizable As She Debuts New Look After Wearing Face Bandages

“R selfies obsolete yet,” Grimes asked on Friday (Sept. 23) while sharing a new photo of her face. In the pic, Grimes (b. Claire Boucher, 34) sported a wet hair look with two visible braided tails. Her lips, somewhat plump and full, were pink-blue, and she wore some orange-yellow makeup around her eyes. “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week,” she added in the Instagram post’s caption. “Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time.”

Her followers offered encouragement. “You have an unique beautiful face, I hope the tattoo will only make it better!” added artist Kirill Mintsev. “Doll,” added drag performer Aquaria. “Love the eye makeup,” added one fan, while another said, “Yes, do it. Of course.” “Yesss if anyone could pull that look off it would be you!!!” There were who told her not to go with it. “Don’t do it I’d say you are so pretty the way you are.”

The selfie comes roughly a week after Grimes tweeted that she “did smthn crazy.” The message accompanied a photo of her swollen face all bandaged up. She was lying down while wearing what appeared to be a hospital gown. The picture showed some light bruising on Grimes’s face, but she didn’t clarify what – if anything – she had done. Some fans speculated that she had undergone an elf ear surgery since Grimes had tweeted over the summer that she was interested in the procedure. “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?” she tweeted, per Vanity Fair. “I’m scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician, this surgery seems risky, but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about people’s experiences!”

Amid all the body modification talk, Grimes gave fans a glimpse of her and Elon Musk’s 9-month-old daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of The Birth Of Tragedy by Nietzsche,” she wrote along with a photo of the toddler. Exa wore a pink headband and black onesie while leaning over the aforementioned philosophy book. Exa is the child between Elon and Grimes. They welcomed their son, X AE A-XII, in May 2020.

Grimes revealed in March that she and Elon had a second child, four months after Exa was born. “Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk,” she said in a Vanity Fair interview. “Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown’. People fear it, but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”