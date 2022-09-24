Grimes’ Transformation In Photos: From Emerging Singer To Her New Fairy Creature Look

Grimes, 34, is a Canadian musician who is also the mother of two of Elon Musk‘s children. The songstress, who was born Claire Elise Boucher, took to Twitter on Sept. 17 to reveal her drastic transformation. But her new look is not too surprising, as Grimes previously wrote on Twitter that she was looking to undergo body modification surgeries. Below is a list of photos of the “Oblivion” singer’s looks over the last few years.

Grimes In 2017

In the above photo, Grimes sat on top of her dog while lounging at home on Feb. 5, 2017. She captioned the silly photo, “french b*****s.” This photo was posted the year prior to her being linked to the billionaire and Tesla founder, Elon Musk. She and Elon began dating in 2018, about two years before the birth of their son, X Æ A-Xii Musk, 2.

Met Gala 2018

Elon and Grimes made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala. Grimes wore silver and white glass corset with a black floor length skirt. The businessman opted for a white suit and black trousers for the night out. When speaking on her look to Vanity Fair in March 2022, the singer revealed that she was wearing a crown that no one could see. “I feel like the the coolest thing about this that no one actually knows is the crown I have on,” she said. “We got the Vantablack people — you’re not allowed to use Vantablack, it’s like the blackest black that you can get — and we convinced the Vantablack people to send us a sample of it and then we melted it down and made this crown out of Vantablack.”

‘Captain Marvel’ Premiere 2019

By March 2019, Grimes’ look had not veered too far off from her appearance in 2017. Here she stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of Captain Marvel on March 4, 2019. The 5’5″ star appeared to have longer tresses than before and also sported an ombre style color with brunette and lavender hues. By this point, she and Elon were in a full-blown relationship but had not yet had any kids. That same year, Elon and Grimes were spotted at The Kardashians annual Christmas party, which Kim Kardashian shared a snapshot of on her Instagram. The KUTWK star captioned the photo, “Christmas Eve”, along with a Christmas tree emoji.

Grimes In 2020

By January 2020 Grimes sported a totally new hair color! The mom-of-two revealed a blonde and orange toned tresses in an Instagram selfie at the time. She also took to the social media site to talk about being a new mom for the first time. “Fake or real? Haha. Wow I’m starting to feel bad haha… how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal,” Grimes wrote. Although her first child was not born until May, she expressed the struggle of being with child. “Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz,” she added.

Met Gala 2021

Grimes took to the Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021, but this time solo. For this iconic look, she wore a mask from the 2021 movie Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet. Grimes also revealed that her sword was inspired by the movie. “I mean, I feel like it started as a Dune thing,” she told Vogue. “We were working with the Dune movie people,” and added that the film planned to “hire me as a professional fan, or like, an influencer or something.”

September 2022

A year after her second Met Gala red carpet look, Grimes took to Twitter to reveal a graphic photo of herself covered in bandages. She captioned the post, “I did smthn crazy!” And although she did not reveal what procedures she had, it is clear from the photo that the singer went through on her promises from 2020. On Aug. 15, 2022, she wrote, “2 years ago I made an appt with a great plastic surgeon, thought I might want to change things up by my mid 30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what I should do. Any face mods y’all think would look good on me? (Elf ears isn’t an option, that’s a separate quest).” She has yet to reveal her final post-surgery look as of this publication.

On Sept. 23, 2022, Grimes revealed the first photo of herself following one of her operations. She captioned the post, “R selfies obsolete yet I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time.” In the photo, she debuted a larger looking pout and higher cheekbones.