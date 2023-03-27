Grimes Changes Her & Elon Musk’s Daughter Exa’s Name To A Wild Symbol

Grimes revealed that she had changed her daughter Exa Dark Sidræl’s name in a tweet on Thursday, March 23. She revealed that her one-year-old daughter, who she shares with her ex Elon Musk, had a new name, similar to the nickname that she had first announced for her when responding to a fan. The singer, 35, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, shared that she had tried to change her daughter’s name to “?” but ran into some issues.

She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such. — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) March 23, 2023

When Grimes first announced Exa’s birth, she revealed that she and Elon would call her “Y,” similar to how they had nicknamed their son X Æ A-Xii simply “X.” In the new tweet, she responded to fan who had replied to a pair of photos of the mother and daughter in matching outfits. She seemed to imply that she had legally changed her daughter’s name from Exa to a longer spelling of a question word or simply a question mark, despite running into some issues. “She’s Y now, or ‘Why?’ or just ‘?’ (But the government won’t recognize that),” she wrote.

Grimes further explained that the name was in reference to a strong value for any human to have. She showed that the new name was in reference to “curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such.”

The Miss Anthropocene singer revealed that she and Elon had welcomed a second child via a surrogate in a March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair. At the time, she told the outlet that her daughter’s name Exa Dark Sidræl was in reference to exaFLOPS, the mysterious “dark matter,” and the “true time of the universe,” with an “elven” spelling.

Shortly after it was revealed that the pair had welcomed a second child, Grimes also admitted that she and Elon had split up for a second time, but still shared love with him in a tweet. “He’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” she wrote.

While Y is the younger of Grimes’ two children, she’s one of Elon’s ten children. The SpaceX founder was revealed to have fathered twins with Neuralink director of operations Shivon Zilis in November 2021. He didn’t confirm the news until July 2022. Not many details have been released about the twins.