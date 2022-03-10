Grimes’ Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children With Elon Musk

Canadian-born experimental pop singer Grimes shares two children with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Find out more about their kids here!

Grimes, 33, has been one of the most exciting voices in the music industry since making her debut in 2010 with her debut album Geidi Primes. In just over a decade, the singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has risen to become a bonafide popstar with her alternative and experimental take on the genre.

Other than her music, Grimes made headlines when she started dating Tesla founder and billionaire Elon Musk, 50, in 2018. The pair revealed that the singer had given birth to their first child together (Elon has five children from a past relationship) in May 2020. The couple got tons of attention for their unconventional name to their first son X Æ A-Xii. Almost two years after their son was born, Grimes revealed that the pair had had a daughter via a surrogate in December 2021 during a Vanity Fair profile, published in March 2022. Find out more about both of Grimes and Elon’s kids here!

X Æ A-Xii

Grimes and Elon announced that their son X Æ A-Xii (also known as X AE A-XII), was born on a very special day for sci-fi fans, specifically Star Wars: May 4, 2020. Given the unconventional spelling of the name, both parents have weighed in both on how to pronounce it, and what exactly it means. Elon had revealed that the name is supposed to be read as “X Ash A Twelve” during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. The day after X AE A-XII was born, Grimes tweeted a breakdown of his name, which included that the A stood for “Archangel,” which is both a reference to a song that she’s a fan of (although its not clear which artist it’s by), and the A-12 aircraft model that came before the famous SR-17. She also revealed that the Æ symbol is an “elven spelling of Ai” translating to either “love &” or “Artificial intelligence,” and X is simply “the unknown variable.” Grimes also revealed that she tends to call her son just “X” during her 2022 Vanity Fair interview.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

It’s clear that Elon and X have a special relationship. The billionaire was seen holding the little one on his lap as he gave a SpaceX presentation back in November 2021, and X joined him when he received the Time “Person of the Year” award. Grimes spoke about X’s dad’s view of him during her interview with Vanity Fair. ” I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there,” she said. Grimes also revealed that while she was pregnant with her son she had a gut feeling that he would be “a peaceful giant.”

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

Grimes’ daughter and second child was a shock to many of her fans, as the news that she’d had the baby girl with the help of a surrogate came months after it was reported that she and Elon had split. The singer admitted that the pair welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk in December 2021, and that they simply call her “Y.”

After revealing her daughter’s name and nickname, Grimes also provided a breakdown of her interesting name, with her first name being drawn from “exaFLOPS” which is the “ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second.” Like Y’s older brother, she also has an “unknown” element to her name, and that’s her first middle name “Dark.” She explained, “Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

Another shared element between X and Y are the “elven” inspirations in their names. Sideræl is her “more elven” spelling of “sidereal,” which Grimes explained to mean: “true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative Earth time,” making her name a great combination of science and magic.

As for Grimes’ relationship with Elon, she noted that their romance was “very fluid,” but still said that “boyfriend” was probably his best title in the Vanity Fair interview. Despite the interview seemingly taken place while they were still together, Grimes later tweeted that the pair had split up once more on Thursday March 10. “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission [sustainable energy] now,” she wrote.