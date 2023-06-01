Tina Turner’s Husband Erwin Bach Spotted In 1st Photos Since Her Death

Erwin Bach was seen outside his home in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday, June 1. The sighting was the first time the music executive was seen since his wife Tina Turner died at 83 on May 24. The photos, which you can see here (via Blick), showed Erwin, 67, looking at the flowers and posters that fans had left at his and Tina’s home to honor her after her death.

Erwin was seen wearing a black outfit and sunglasses as he walked outside the gates of their home, which was lined with flowers and various tributes that fans had left for Tina. Many candles were seen alongside the driveway and many more posters with photos of Tina and loving messages for the late singer were left. He was seen admiring the floral arrangements and reading some of the tributes left by fans. In some of the later photos, he was seen walking back up the driveway after spending time admiring what fans had left. “He read cards with interest and carefully picked up bouquets of flowers to place them with other bouquets,” Blick reported.

Tina and Erwin first met in 1985 at a German airport. While they dated for many years, they didn’t get married until 2013. He was Tina’s second husband after Ike Turner. They were together until Tina’s passing in May. The “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer’s death was announced in a statement from her team on her Facebook page. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family,” they said.

Following Tina’s death, tons of stars paid tribute to her, honoring her incredible legacy as a singer and performer. Tina’s friends like Oprah Winfrey and Cher each eulogized her, as did many of the musicians she inspired, like Beyonce and Lizzo. Angela Bassett, who played her in the 1993 biopic, also mourned her passing.

After her passing, it was revealed that Tina died from natural causes. Her funeral service will be held at an undisclosed date in Switzerland, and it will be attended by only close friends and family members.