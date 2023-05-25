Tina Turner’s Last Photo Before Her Heartbreaking Death At 83: See Legend Remembered

Tina Turner took her final picture for social media over two years before she passed away on May 24 at the age of 83. The last photo of Tina, shared via Twitter on March 22, 2021, shows the iconic singer at home standing in front of a television, while wearing a comfy black outfit and no makeup. Tina smiled and danced in front of the TV which was playing her 2021 HBO documentary Tina, which was nominated for three Emmy Awards.

“Only 5 days left! This Saturday, the documentary ‘TINA’ will be released,” Tina wrote at the time alongside the photo. “I am so excited to share this movie with you – seeing the concert scenes made me relive some of the proudest moments of my life. I simply had to sing along and dance around my living room!” she added.

Tina’s death was confirmed in statement shared by the singer’s team via Facebook. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the message read. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

The “Simply The Best” singer was struggling with her health for a while. Tina’s family said in their death announcement that she “died peacefully” after “a long illness” at her home near Zurich, Switzerland. During the last years of her life, Tina reportedly suffered from a stroke and struggled with kidney disease and other illnesses. She was also diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016.

So many celebs shared tributes to Tina after her death was confirmed, including Cher, Oprah, Angela Bassett, Beyonce, Dan Levy, and Mick Jagger. They all remembered Tina for being such a force both in the music industry and in her everyday life. Tina is survived by her three sons, Craig Raymond, Ike Turner, Jr., and Michael Turner. She had a fourth son, Ronnie Turner, who passed away in December 2022 due to complications relating to colon cancer. Tina mourned her child’s death and said that Ronnie “left the world far too early.”