Pete Davidson Buys New Puppy With GF Chase Sui Wonders 1 Month After His Dog Dies

Pete Davidson has a new furry friend in his life! The comedian, 29, and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, 27, bought a new dog from Citipups in New York City, less than one month after his dog Henry died. Citipups shared a video via Instagram Stories on May 31 of Pete and Chase at the counter preparing to fill out the paperwork to purchase the pup. Chase lovingly wrapped her arm around Pete’s neck at the end of the video.

A Citipups employee told TMZ that Pete and Chase came to the shop on May 21 and bought a male cavapoo puppy. The dog is two and a half months old and is from a breeder, according to the employee, who also revealed that the puppy didn’t have a name yet when it was bought by the couple. TMZ reported that Pete and Chase “are super excited” about their new dog. Hopefully they pick out a good name for their furry friend!

Pete didn’t wait too long to get a new dog after he sadly had to say goodbye to his pup Henry. On May 4, Pete used his friend Dave Sirus‘ Instagram account to announce that Henry — who joined the Davidson family at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — had passed away on May 3. The Saturday Night Live alum revealed that Henry was only 2 years old but “got very sick very fast” and died.

“He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere,” Pete wrote in his message. “When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen. I don’t ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I’m far too scared but I didn’t mind watching with Henry. He was truly the best.” Pete went on to say that he’s “broken” about Henry’s death and “will miss him forever.”

Pete’s dog passed away the day before his comedy Bupkis premiered Peacock. 4. He stars in the series alongside several actors, including his real-life girlfriend Chase. The pair met while filming Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2021, they didn’t spark romance rumors until Dec. 2022, notably four months after Pete split from Kim Kardashian, 42. Chase recently broke her silence about the relationship and said that her romance with Pete is “sacred.”

“We talk about everything,” she said in a May 9 interview with NYLON, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred.” Chase also admitted that she had to deal with “initial shock” when she got into a relationship with someone so famous. But Chase did note that she feels that her “life hasn’t changed that much” since she started dating Pete.