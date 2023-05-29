Tom Sandoval Seen On The Phone With Raquel Leviss While On Airplane: Photo

Although Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ relationship status post-affair is unknown at this point, the two Vanderpump Rules costars are still in communication. Tom was photographed on the phone with Raquel during his flight to Pittsburgh, where he was traveling to join his band for a gig, per TMZ. In the snap taken by a fan on the flight, as shared by the outlet, Tom can be seen chilling in his seat while chatting on his cell, where Raquel’s full name is clearly visible on his screen.

The photographer told the news source that the picture was taken before they knew who was on the other end of the phone call. The shutterbug also relayed that Tom was speaking in hushed tones, but his voice was “highly recognizable.”

The eyebrow-raising communication comes soon after Tom was photographed out in Los Angeles a few days after the dramatic season finale of Vanderpump Rules aired, where all the tea about his cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel was spilled. The reality star was spotted at a gas station filling up his black Mercedes and looking like he was in a deep conversation on his phone on Friday, May 19. This time, however, there was no screenshot of the caller’s identity.

Tom looked calm and collected on his LA outing, which was a world away from the Bravo series finale, where he was in the hot seat most of the time trying to excuse his infidelity. He claimed he and Ariana had “no sex life” and that they lived two different lives while living under the same roof. He also accused Ariana of “putting pressure” on him to stay in the relationship. Tom also said that he and Raquel had a “connection”.

Meanwhile, Ariana spoke out ahead of the reunion, telling The New York Times that she doesn’t want to be anywhere in the vicinity of her ex Tom or her former bestie Raquel following their months-long affair. She went so far as to say she refused to film with them for Vanderpump Rules. “I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck,” she said.