Ariana Madix Slams Claim Raquel Leviss Thought Tom Sandoval Was In Open Relationship

Soon after Page Six published a story on May 25, about Scheana Shay‘s on-screen allegations regarding what Tom Sandoval, 39, allegedly told Raquel Leviss, 28, ahead of their affair, his ex, Ariana Madix, 37, sounded off in the comments of the outlet’s latest Instagram post. “Could it be that he manipulated Raquel the same way that Ariana has claimed he manipulated her for years. I mean why wouldn’t Raquel believe him if that’s what he told her. He was taking her on vacations, to meet his parents, they even spent Christmas together,” the fan commented.

Tom’s now-ex didn’t take long to clap back in the comments and set the record straight regarding what she thinks Raquel believed about Tom saying they were in an “open relationship,” per Scheana. “Just to clarify- she didn’t BELIEVE that. she told someone that he told her that. there are missing major chunks here which is totally understandable. they can’t fit every piece of context into the show,” Ariana penned. “He also spent christmas with me and my family in LA (photo shown in the finale) before splitting his time and going home to see his after. first holidays without my grandma please remember.”

During the Season 10 reunion episode on May 24, Scheana alleged that Tom told Raquel that he and Ariana were in an open relationship. “Raquel was told in the hot tub at Coachella last April, by Sandoval, that they were in an open relationship, and he was coming onto her,” the 38-year-old claimed. The TOMTOM restaurateur quickly denied her claims. “I did not f****** say that,” Tom shouted, in addition to calling Scheana’s allegations, “bull****.”

Furthermore, in part one of the reunion, Bravo showed a previously un-aired clip of Scheana telling Ariana what Tom allegedly told the 28-year-old. “Apparently in April [2022], she told this person that at Coachella, after you went to sleep, they were in the hot tub, he made a comment to her and was like, ‘So you know Ariana and I are like open right?’ And that he started coming onto her at f****** Coachella,” Scheana told a clearly stunned Ariana. After hearing the allegations, Ariana explained that her and Tom being “open” has “never been the case ever.”

As VPR fans know, Tom and Ariana ended their nine-year relationship after she found out about his affair with their co-star and her former close friend in early March. Their breakup made headlines on Mar. 3, and has since dominated social media and Season 10 of the hit reality TV show. Most recently, Ariana appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on May 23, and confirmed that the online rumor that Raquel and Tom had sex together while she was asleep in the next room is true. “They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went into bed together,” she told the podcast host. “Then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f***** her.” Part two of the reunion is set to air on May 31.