Paul Walker’s Brother Cody Names Son After Him As Tribute 10 Years After Death

Paul Walker’s brother honored the late actor by naming his newborn son after him. Cody Walker and his wife Felicia revealed their third child, who was born on April 30, will be known as Paul Barrett “Bear” Walker as a tribute to the Fast & Furious star who died in a car crash nearly a decade ago. “This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt now was the appropriate time,” Cody told People on May 26.

“My brother, Caleb [Walker], and I are both done having children. My brother, Paul, was Paul William Walker IV and that name goes back four generations,” continued Cody. “Within the family, he went by ‘little Paul’ or ‘Paul 4,’ even though he quickly outgrew our father in height. It was important to me to have that name carry on.”

Before revealing the full name of the adorable tot, Felicia had taken to her Instagram to share a sweet snap of Bear being held by his older brother, Colt Knox Walker. The mom 0f three, who also shares a daughter with Cody, captioned the snap, “It’s a boy!! Welcome to the clan, Barrett! You are so loved 🥰”

Cody also carries on the memory of Paul with his automotive and motorsports festival called FuelFest, which benefits Paul’s charity Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW). “My oldest brother was and is my greatest inspiration. And like so many other aspects of my life, he heavily influenced my love of cars,” Cody wrote on the FuelFest website. “It has been my honor to help carry on his legacy, and it is inherent in the mission of FuelFest to continue to provide this charitable aspect.”

As fans know, little Bear has a cousin who is also named after their famous late uncle. Caleb and his wife, Stephanie, named their 5-year-old son Maverick Paul Walker after the actor.

Meanwhile, Paul’s memory is being carried on in the Fast & Furious franchise as well. In the latest installment, Fast X, the star, who died from an auto accident in 2013 at the age of 40, is seen in a flashback at the beginning of the film.