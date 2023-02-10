Paul Walker’s Brothers: Everything To Know About His 2 Siblings & The Part They Played In ‘Fast & The Furious’

Paul Walker played Brian O’Conner in The Fast & The Furious franchise.

Paul Walker will always be an icon in The Fast & The Furious franchise. After starring in the first five out of six films as Brian O’Conner, Paul tragically died in a car accident on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40. The actor was in the midst of filming Fast & Furious 7, and the producers had to scramble to figure out what to do. Thankfully, Paul’s two younger brothers, Caleb Walker, 45, and Cody Walker, 34, stepped in to help. Caleb and Cody acted as body doubles for Paul and they finished shooting the scenes with the help of CGI, which created the image of Paul’s face on top of his brothers.

Furious 7 director James Wan revealed in a past interview with Variety that Caleb and Cody had no acting experience prior to their brother’s death. “Those poor guys went through a crash course in knowing how to perform for the camera. It was a whole different world for them and I think they had new found respect for what their brother did,” James said. “I was very grateful to have the family involved.”

Paul’s death had a profound impact on his brothers. But Caleb and Cody both continue to keep the late actor’s legacy alive all these years later. Here’s everything you need to know about Paul Walker’s brothers.

Caleb Walker

Caleb Walker, who was born four years after Paul, lives life as a successful businessman and proud husband and father. Caleb’s the owner of three Chronic Tacos franchises, all in Southern California. He opened the first one in Huntington Beach over a decade ago with Paul’s support. The third Chronic Taco franchise that Caleb opened is located in Laguna Niguel, where he lives with his family. Michael Mohammed, CEO of Chronic Tacos, said in a statement that he “couldn’t be happier” regarding Caleb’s acquisition of the Laguna Niguel location. Caleb also produced the 2018 documentary I Am Paul Walker, about his late brother’s life.

Caleb is married with two children. He and Stephanie Branch tied the knot on October 19, 2013. Their son Maverick was born in August 2017. Maverick’s middle name is Paul, after his late uncle. Caleb and Stephanie’s second child, daughter Everly Grace, was born in January 2022. Maverick and Everly are cousins to Paul’s 24-year-old daughter Meadow. Caleb is constantly posting adorable footage of his family on Instagram.

Cody Walker

Unlike Caleb, Cody decided to follow in Paul’s acting footsteps after his appearance in Furious 7. He signed with Paradigm Talent Agency and had his first big acting role in the 2016 war film USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage. He only acted in a few more projects, including the 2019 film The Last Full Measure. Cody currently hosts a home renovation show called Fast: Home Rescue on The Weather Channel with his wife Felicia. Cody’s goal in doing the show is to carry on Paul’s nonprofit, Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), that he founded after the 2010 Haiti earthquake..

“Paul’s legacy — and he would say this all the time — was to be good,” Cody told PEOPLE in 2022 while promoting his show. “His mission was to be a good person and help others, and that’s certainly what Reach Out WorldWide continues to do to this day,” he added. “It’s hard to believe we’re coming up on nine years since we lost Paul. And yet his organization is still running strong and still helping people. His legacy is alive and well.”

Cody has been happily married to his wife Felicia since August 2015. They tied the knot in Gold Beach, Oregon after seven years of dating. Cody and Felicia have two children: daughter Remi Rogue (born December 2017) and son Colt Knox (born November 2020). On February 9, 2023, Cody attended the Fast X trailer premiere party in Los Angeles, which was attended by Paul’s former co-stars including Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.