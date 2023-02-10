‘Fast X’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Kidnaps Dom’s Son & Vows To ‘Break’ His Family

It’s hard to remember a time when Fast & Furious movies weren’t a part of our lives. The highly-anticipated Fast X, the tenth movie in the Fast franchise, released its very first trailer on Fast X. After all this time, Vin Diesel & Co. have still got it. But he’s facing one cruel villain in Jason Momoa.

“Dominic Toretto, you’re about to learn a lot about fear,” Jason’s character, Dante, says in the trailer. “You built such a beautiful life filled with love and family. I never got that chance. You stole that from me. My future. My family. And now, I’m gonna break yours. Piece by piece.”

Dante is a vicious man. He licks a bloody knife to show how serious he is. “He’s coming for you with everything,” Brie Larson warns Dom. Dante kidnaps Dom’s son. With family on the line, Dom refuses to back down from this fight. “You will never be able to break my family,” Dom says.

There’s plenty of action, too. Dom backs out of a plane and lands on the highway. He also manages to take down two helicopters during a chase. There’s an old-school race that will give you major Fast throwback vibes. The trailer begins with Rita Moreno playing Dom’s grandmother and ends with an epic fight between Letty and Cipher

Dante has a larger connection to the Fast universe. In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante, witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Fast X will hit theaters in May 2023.