'Fast X' Super Bowl Trailer: Jason Momoa & Vin Diesel Go To War On The Road

The end of the road is on the horizon. After a full trailer dropped, 'Fast X' just had to keep the momentum going with a Super Bowl spot.

February 12, 2023
Image Credit: Universal

It’s hard to remember a time when Fast & Furious movies weren’t a part of our lives. The highly-anticipated Fast X, the tenth movie in the Fast franchise, released a Super Bowl trailer during the big game. Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa are going head-to-head in a brutal battle on the streets. Not everyone may make it out alive.

“Dominic Toretto, you’re about to learn a lot about fear,” Jason’s character, Dante, says in the trailer. “You built such a beautiful life filled with love and family. I never got that chance. You stole that from me. My future. My family. And now, I’m gonna break yours. Piece by piece.”

Dante is a vicious man. He licks a bloody knife to show how serious he is. “He’s coming for you with everything,” Brie Larson warns Dom. Dante kidnaps Dom’s son. With family on the line, Dom refuses to back down from this fight. “You will never be able to break my family,” Dom says.

There’s plenty of action, too. Dom backs out of a plane and lands on the highway. He also manages to take down two helicopters during a chase. There’s an old-school race that will give you major Fast throwback vibes. The trailer begins with Rita Moreno playing Dom’s grandmother and ends with an epic fight between Letty and Cipher

Dante has a larger connection to the Fast universe. In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante, witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.  

Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance. Fast X will hit theaters in May 2023.

