‘Fast & Furious 10’: Cast, Release Date, and More

All good things must come to an end, and sadly, that includes the Fast & Furious franchise. The upcoming tenth and eleventh films will be the last for the beloved street racing franchise, which started up its engines back in 2001. Fans cannot wait to see the epic conclusion starting with Fast & Furious 10, which is officially titled Fast X. The film comes out in May 2023 and is expected to pick up after the events of F9, when two characters traveled to space and completely changed the landscape of the franchise. Here’s everything we know so far about Fast & Furious 10, including the cast, filming details, and more.

Release Date

Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 19, 2023. That’s just under two years after F9 was released in June 2021 and became one of the highest-grossing films of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fast X was supposed to arrive in April 2021, but was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. It was later set for an April 7, 2023 release date until December 2021, when the film was pushed back again to May 2023. The movie is expected to be released exclusively in theaters.

Cast & Crew

All your favorite cast members will be back for Fast X. That includes Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung King as Han Lue, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Charlize Theron as Cipher, Ludacris as Tej Parker, Michael Rooker as Buddy, Helen Mirren as Queenie Shaw, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, Lucas Black as Sean Boswell, and Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody. Cardi B is also returning as Leysa from F9. There will be a few new characters, as well. Jason Momoa is playing the villain. “He’s amazing. He’s ornery. He’s misunderstood,” Jason previously told Entertainment Tonight of his character. “I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never worked with — I get to work with Charlize Theron first up, which I’m really excited about. Then I get to go to some cool places, obviously work with the whole cast, but yeah I’m excited working with Vin.”

Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson have also been cast in undisclosed roles. Vin Diesel announced Brie’s casting in April 2021 by sharing a selfie of the pair. “You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie,” he wrote on Instagram.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not expected to return for the tenth film as Luke Hobbs. He joined the franchise in 2011’s Fast Five and appeared in the subsequent three films, before exiting the series with the 2019 spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw. In November 2021, Vin Diesel publicly begged The Rock to return for the Fast & Furious franchise in an Instagram post. The Rock responded by confirming that he’s not reprising his role. He also accused Vin of “manipulation” in his tactic to get The Rock back, after the two had a public feud that appears to still exist. It was also rumored that Tom Holland was being sought out to join Fast & Furious 10. But it’s not expected that the Spider-Man: No Way Home appears in the film. Fans are also hoping that Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, 23, makes her film debut in Fast X. Paul played Brian O’Conner in the franchise until his death in 2013.

Director Justin Lin was initially set to return for Fast X. He previously directed five Fast & Furious movies, including 2006’s Tokyo Drift and 2021’s F9. However, after one week of filming Justin exited as director due to “creative differences,” though he remains on the film as a producer. He’s also writing the film alongside Dan Mazeau. Louis Leterrier, who directed the first two Transporter films and The Incredible Hulk, officially replaced Justin as director on May 2. Fast X producers include Justin, Vin, Neal H. Moritz, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Clayton Towsend, and Samantha Vincent. Universal Pictures is distributing the film.

Plot Information

Plot details for Fast X have been kept under wraps so far. The trailer hasn’t been released yet, so there’s no much we know about the tenth film. It has been confirmed, though, that the final story in the Fast & Furious franchise will be split across the tenth and eleventh films. That means Fast X will probably end in a major cliffhanger. “Part of the reason why Fast 10 has to be broken into two different movies is because there’s so much ground to cover,” Vin revealed at a press event for F9 in April 2021. “There’s so many places and so many locations in the world that we have to visit.”

Fast X is expected to pick up where Fast 9 left off. The ninth movie ended with Tej and Roman reaching the International Space Station and then returning to Earth. Dom and his sister Mia reconciled with their brother Jakob after they stop him from destroying the world. Plus, Han discovered that Deckard is actually alive. These storylines, plus more, should carry on in Fast X.

Filming Details

Filming for Fast & Furious 10 began on April 20, 2022. Vin celebrated by sharing the movie’s official title, Fast X, on Instagram. “Day one… 🙏🏽,” he wrote alongside the visual title. Some filming took place in London and then in Rome, where Jason was seen sightseeing with friends during a work break. Fast X should wrap production at some point later in 2022. Then, the gang will likely get right to work on the eleventh movie, which is scheduled for release in 2024.